If you’re looking for a unique home with character and fully updated interiors (and systems), this one is for you. Built in 1968, 3405 Woodvalley Dr. in Pikesville offers nearly 4,000 square feet of beautiful, light-filled space that is move-in ready.

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

The main living space is special. Off the foyer is a beautiful living room, with soaring paneled ceilings with exposed beams and large windows, flooding the space with natural light. The long room is anchored by two wood-burning fireplaces.

There’s a dining room behind one fireplace, and on the other end of the room you’ll find another gathering space with a well-equipped wet bar. The kitchen is seamlessly connected to the living room and is newly updated. It features high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an oversize island with seating.

The home contains four bedrooms, three of which are on the main level. There’s a first floor bedroom suite, with its own modern bathroom, which would be suited for multigenerational living or long-term guests.

Up the floating stairs, you’ll find a private primary suite. It features vaulted ceilings, a spa-like bath with a soaking tub and separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Three other spaces upstairs offer flexibility for their use, including a possible home office, gym, den or hobby room.

Outside, there are two covered porches, overlooking the flat yard dotted with mature trees. There’s also a striking midcentury carport and an outdoor storage closet.

The home is located near the Shops at Quarry Lake and Interstate 695. Get to downtown Baltimore in less than 20 minutes.

The details:

· Address: 3405 Woodvalley Dr.

· List price: $925,000

· 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,733 square feet)

· Agent: Jamie Koehler, Cummings & Co. Realtors