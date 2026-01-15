This modern home is tucked inside Maple Lawn, one of Howard County’s most sought-after planned communities. Built in 2013, the house contains four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and nearly 4,000 square feet of attractive living space.

Inside, the home opens to a foyer, with a private home office on one side and a formal dining room on the other. The home office features French doors and custom built-ins. The dining room has a designer light fixture and a butler’s pantry that connects to the kitchen.

The heart of this home is the gourmet kitchen and attached family room. The kitchen has lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in center island. There’s also an adjacent breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. In the family room, enjoy a gas fireplace with a stone surround. The main level has hardwood floors throughout.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A bright primary suite sits at the front of the house and features two walk-in closets and a modern en suite bathroom. There’s also a large landing bonus space, which would make a great den or playroom.

A lower level provides additional living space, including a recreation room, an additional bedroom, a full bathroom and storage.

Outside, enjoy a large front covered porch and a fenced backyard. The backyard has a brick paver patio, green space and a detached two-car garage.

The home is located across the street from one of the neighborhood’s many green spaces. As a resident of Maple Lawn, you’ll enjoy access to a resort-style pool, a clubhouse, a fitness center, walking paths, playgrounds, and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.

The home is located near shopping, dining and area parks. Downtown Baltimore is about half an hour away.

The details:

Address: 7514 Morris Street

List price: $1,150,000 (HOA fees: $168/month)

4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,981 square feet)

Agent: Brian Saver, Long & Foster Real Estate