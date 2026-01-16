Behind the gates of this modern Bethesda home, you’ll discover luxurious interiors, resort-style amenities and cutting-edge smart home technology. At $8,490,000, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate is one of the most expensive homes on the market in Montgomery County.

The home, built in 2019, opens to a foyer with 24-foot ceilings and a custom light fixture. There’s a private home office and, across the hall, a formal dining room.

The heart of the home is the massive kitchen, which opens to a two-sided living room. The kitchen features two islands, commercial-grade top-of-the-line appliances and a fully equipped scullery, for entertaining and keeping the mess of cooking out of view. The living room overlooks the backyard and has a double-sided fireplace with seating on both sides. A curved staircase is another highlight, with a striking light fixture as a focal point.

Everything has been thought of here, including an app-controlled iron gate, remote-controlled custom window treatments, a central vacuum system and an app-controlled surround sound system.

The home has seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. The primary suite has a massive, spa-like bathroom, two dressing rooms and a sitting room.

A finished lower level offers distinct spaces to relax and entertain, including a recreation room, home gym, media room, wine room, additional kitchen and a Turkish bath with separate warm room and steam room. You (and your guests) won’t want to leave.

Finally, head outside to enjoy resort-style amenities. A saltwater pool is flanked by four gas firepits, an infinity edge and a jacuzzi. A large stone patio provides a sunny spot to unwind, while a cabana features an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and multiple sitting areas. An attached four-car garage completes this property.

The home is nestled on two acres and is gated. It’s close to some of the area’s best shopping and dining, including Potomac Village, Westfield Montgomery Mall and Bethesda Row. Several country clubs and private and public schools are nearby. Washington is about nine miles south.

The details: