This unique log home, custom-built in 1985, is packed with charm. Located in Mount Airy, it’s situated on over 11 acres of serene land, presenting a rare opportunity for private, countryside living in Howard County.

Inside, the home’s main living space is open. Vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and logs, and knotty pine floors and ceilings create a warm and inviting space. The living area has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and flows nicely to a dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a center island, a pantry, and wood cabinetry. Sliding doors lead to a porch.

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all on the first floor. Another room is ideal as a home office or den.

A large unfinished lower level could be turned into a family room or additional bedrooms. It also has a rough-in for a third bathroom. Or, just enjoy it as storage space and room for a home gym or other projects.

A highlight of the home is the large wraparound porch, half of which is covered. It provides beautiful views of the wooded property. Speaking of which, at over 11 acres of land, the home offers plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors, including gardening, hiking, hunting, or riding ATVs or mountain bikes.

A detached two-bay garage has 1,232 square feet of space, and could be used for parking or a workstation. There are three potential horse stalls and a tack room at the rear, perfect for horse enthusiasts.

Despite the home’s private location, it’s still close to all that Howard County has to offer. Frederick is 25 minutes away and downtown Baltimore is about 45 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 18151 New Cut Rd.

List price: $850,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1,568 square feet)

Agent: Joe McDonnell, Corner House Realty