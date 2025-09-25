On a quiet cul-de-sac in the Kingsbridge community, you’ll find this sophisticated, move-in-ready home. Completely reimagined in 2022, it features luxurious interiors, a spacious floor plan and custom finishes. To top it off, the backyard delights, with amenities you won’t find elsewhere, like an art studio and a glass orangerie.
Inside the main level, you’re greeted by a two-story foyer. There’s a formal living room on one side, with a formal dining room on the other. Perfect for entertaining and special occasions, the dining room features custom inlay floors, detailed millwork and tray ceilings. A highlight of the home is the gourmet kitchen. Enjoy Italian parquet tile floors, top-of-the-line appliances and a built-in coffee bar. There’s plenty of space to gather, including the oversized quartz island and attached breakfast area.
Next you’ll find an inviting great room. The two-story space has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and massive windows overlooking the backyard. Also on the main level are a study/home office with built-ins and a convenient mudroom with cubbies, laundry, and a shower/dogwashing station.
The home contains five generously sized bedrooms. The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring an attached sitting room, two cedar walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom (with a copper soaking tub). Another bedroom has a whimsical built-in reading nook. All of the bathrooms have been updated.
A finished lower level offers an impressive amount of additional living space. The main room has multiple defined areas, and can be set up as a playroom, game room, media room, and more. There are also a home gym and an additional bedroom and bathroom.
Outside, an array of amenities awaits, including a Trex deck, saltwater pool, and a stacked stone fire pit. Discover the orangerie, imported from Belgium, that can be used as a greenhouse or for sitting and dining under the stars. Another custom garden house, can serve as a unique art studio, she shed or workshop. The yard is filled with mature trees and backs up to a peaceful forest preserve.
The home is located in proximity to area parks, shopping, dining and more. It’s approximately 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore.
The details:
· Address: 10312 Kingsway Court
· List price: $2,150,000
· Five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,297 square feet)
· Agent: Bob Lucido, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency
