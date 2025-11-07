This Kensington home, custom-built in 2021, features sleek, design-forward interiors with luxurious finishes. And with five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and over 4,500 square feet of living space, it offers more than enough room for a variety of uses.

Throughout the home, you’ll find white oak hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and custom shades. A bright foyer opens to a private home office and the main living and dining space. The living room has striking design features, including a beautiful charred cypress accent wall, built-in storage and a two-sided corner gas fireplace. It flows to a dining area, and beyond it, a gourmet kitchen. Straight out of a design magazine, the kitchen is accentuated with two-tone handleless cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplash, and Bosch appliances. A walk-in pantry and an attached mudroom provide everyday convenience.

At the top of the modern staircase, you’ll find an inviting family room. A private laundry room sits off the space.

The spacious primary bedroom features an office area, two walk-in closets and a luxurious en suite bathroom. This sleek space features a soaking tub, a curbless walk-in glass shower and double floating vanities. Two additional bedrooms on this level also contain modern en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

A fully finished lower level offers a recreation room with a wet bar, two more bedrooms and another luxurious bathroom.

Outside, enjoy relaxing and entertaining on a flagstone terrace. It overlooks a fenced yard with green space. An attached two-car garage and a wholly owned solar panel system complete the home.

The home is located on a quiet residential street, just minutes from area parks, charming downtown Kensington shops and restaurants, and a metro stop. It’s less than five miles to Washington, D.C.

The details: