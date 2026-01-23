Just steps from Rock Creek Park, you’ll find this shingle-style Dutch Colonial home. Thoughtfully renovated and expanded, the home features warm interiors, modern updates and a surprising bonus space perfect for an in-law or au pair suite.

An inviting slate front porch greets you at this Kensington home. Inside, it opens to a living room and formal dining room, both of which feature dark hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. The main gathering space is the open kitchen and family room, which is flooded with natural light and overlooks the backyard. The kitchen has been nicely updated, featuring a central island, separate breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances, while a fireplace flanked with built-ins serves as the focal point of the comfortable family room. Completing the main level are a private study, a mudroom, and a half bath.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus space. The sunny primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub, glass shower and double vanities.

The finished lower level has additional living space, including a recreation room, den/office and a full bathroom.

Outside, relax and dine al fresco on the flagstone patio. It overlooks a lawn well-suited for gardening and play.

A detached two-car garage offers a bonus in-law/au-pair suite or home office on the second level. It contains an additional bedroom and a full bathroom.

The home is located just steps from Rock Creek Park. A community swim and tennis club, Kensington train station and shops and restaurants are all nearby. Washington, D.C., is just five miles away.

The details: