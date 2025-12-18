Just up the hill from Ellicott City’s historic Main Street, you’ll find this charming home. Built circa 1870 and named the Robinson House for its first owners, it blends historic charm with modern updates.

A welcoming front porch greets you. Inside, it opens to a foyer with a beautiful staircase and newel post. On one side is a home office/den (could also be used as a bedroom), and on the other is the living room. Both rooms feature built-ins. A set of pocket doors separates the living room from the dedicated dining room. This was one of the first homes in the area to be built with central heating, and as a result features ornate radiators.

The kitchen has been updated. Enjoy granite countertops, a farmhouse sink and stainless-steel appliances. There’s also plenty of pantry space. At the back of the house is a bright sunroom which overlooks the wooded yard.

The curved staircase is a standout feature of the home, with a unique split second story landing. One part of the staircase leads to two bedrooms and a full bath, and the other part leads to two additional bedrooms. Each bedroom has hardwood floors and connects to another, offering flexible floor plan options. Use one as a dressing room to the primary, or as a private den etc. The home has two updated full bathrooms, one upstairs (with a skylight!) and one downstairs.

Outside, the home has two patios. Stone retaining walls give the spaces plenty of character while mature trees provide beauty and shade. There is a large yard.

The home’s prime location means unique shopping and dining along Ellicott City’s historic Main Street is just minutes away. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away and Columbia is about 10.

The details:

Address: 3646 Fels Lane

List price: $575,000

5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (2,736 square feet)

Agent: Crystal Pickett, EXP Realty LLC