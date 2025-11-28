Inside this Glen Echo Heights home, you’ll find contemporary interiors, light-filled rooms and high-end finishes. The home, built in 1963, also offers dreamy outdoor spaces.

As you approach the front entrance, notice the floor-to-ceiling windows, which are a feature throughout the home, as the interiors seamlessly flow into the outdoors. The living room is spacious, with a modern fireplace and access to a side patio. A bright dining room offers a dedicated dining area separate from the gourmet kitchen. There, enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, a large eat-in island and wood cabinetry. There’s also an attached breakfast nook for relaxed dining with additional storage. A bonus room, ideal as a den or play room, a laundry room and a half bath complete the main level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bedrooms feature hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and numerous windows. Both bathrooms have been sleekly updated. Two balconies provide an excellent perch to take in the stunning views.

Outside, there are multiple spaces to enjoy, including patios, balconies and gardens. At the rear of the house, you’ll find a large stone patio for grilling, dining and more. It overlooks the yard and beautiful landscaped gardens. There’s also a side patio off the living room and a large driveway.

Area parks, Mohican Swim Club and convenient access to the Clara Barton Parkway and MacArthur Boulevard are all close by. It’s about 2 miles to the Washington, D.C., line.

The details: