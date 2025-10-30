In Fulton, you’ll find this attractive, spacious home. Offering more than 7,000 square feet of living space, the home boasts a gracious floor plan, updated interiors and a great backyard.

The home opens to an impressive two-story foyer with the staircase as the focal point. A formal living room and dining room sit at the front of the house. The main gathering space is the large gourmet kitchen and an adjacent family room with a stone fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, lots of storage and a breakfast nook. A sunny morning room off the kitchen provides the perfect place to start your day.

Also on the main level, you’ll find a private home office, a second sunroom and a convenient laundry room.

The home has five bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Upstairs, you’ll find a massive primary suite, another bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and two bedrooms that share an updated Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The primary suite is luxurious and features a large bedroom with a fireplace and an attached sitting room. A spa-like bathroom features a soaking tub, a separate glass shower, two walk-in closets and an attached dressing room.

A walk-out lower level contains generous additional space that could be used in a variety of ways. The main space is a large recreation room with a fireplace. Off that room, you’ll enjoy a fifth bedroom and a modern bathroom, as well several other rooms that could be used as a home gym, a second home office, a theater room and more.

Located on a 1-acre lot, the home has a large front and backyard. A composite deck with a screened-in gazebo offers the perfect place to unwind or dine alfresco. Mature trees surround the backyard. There’s also a large driveway and an attached two-car garage.

Area schools, shopping and dining are just minutes away. The home is conveniently located about 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore and 40 minutes from Annapolis.

The details:

Address: 8061 Hunterbrooke Ln.

List price: $1,650,000

5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (7,403 square feet)

Agent: Alex Heitkemper, Long & Foster