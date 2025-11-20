Nestled on three private acres, 12652 Golden Oak Dr. features comfortable interiors, a spacious floor plan and a great backyard.
As you step inside, you’re greeted by a two-story foyer. Soaring ceilings continue into the living and dining rooms, where a skylight and massive windows create bright, inviting rooms that bring nature indoors. The living room is accented by a beautiful stone and timber fireplace, a unique feature. The kitchen has been nicely updated, with warm wood cabinetry, high-end appliances and a relaxed dining area. It sits adjacent to a family room, with another charming stone fireplace with a pellet stove. There’s also a tucked-away home office on the main level.
Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A massive primary suite offers a private retreat. The bedroom has a fireplace and a bright sitting room attached. An en suite bathroom features a soaking tub, a separate glass shower and double vanities with lots of storage.
And in the finished lower level, there is an additional bedroom, with a pellet stove and walk-out access to the yard, and a full bathroom. A large recreation room with a kitchenette creates another comfortable gathering space.
Off the main living space, a deck provides an ideal spot to relax or dine alfresco. There’s also a heated saltwater pool with a Trex deck. The home is situated on a 3.5-acre lot, offering privacy and beautiful wooded views.
An attached oversize garage that can fit three cars completes the property.
The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Triadelphia Woods community. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.
The details:
- Address: 12652 Golden Oak Dr.
- List price: $1,399,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (5,681 square feet)
- Agent: Kay Baer, RE/MAX Excellence Realty
