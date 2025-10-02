In Laurel’s Emerson community, you’ll find this attractive brick-front home that’s completely move-in ready. The home boasts one of the largest floorplans in the neighborhood, and has been expertly updated.

Step inside to an inviting two-story foyer where you’ll find dark hardwood floors and charming arched entryways, both of which continue throughout the home. There’s a formal living room and formal dining room, ideal for entertaining and special occasions.

The heart of the home is the open kitchen and family room. The kitchen has been expertly renovated and features a beautiful island, white cabinetry and a breakfast nook. It flows nicely to a relaxed family room with a gas fireplace. A bright sunroom, with access to the rear deck, offers another space to gather and relax. And a private home office completes the home’s main level.

Upstairs, you’ll find four generously sized bedrooms, three updated bathrooms, and a spacious laundry room. The primary suite wing features a sunny bedroom, two walk-in closets, including one with a center island and built-ins, and a luxurious bathroom with soaking tub and separate steam shower. Another bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, while the other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. They all have walk-in closets.

The walk-out lower level has been newly renovated. It contains a large recreation room with a kitchenette, a wine/bonus room, two additional bedrooms, and a modern bathroom.

Relax and entertain on the large rear deck with steps down to the yard. At the front of the house, there is stone hardscaping with lighting and attractive landscaping. There’s also an attached three-car garage.

As a resident of the community, you’ll enjoy access to a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, trails and parks.

The home is conveniently located near area parks/trails, shopping and dining. Easy access to I-95 makes commuting easy. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 10205 Deep Skies Drive

· List price: $1,299,000 (HOA fees: $133/month)

· Six bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (6,468 square feet)

· Agent: Jennifer Gregorksi, Washington Fine Properties