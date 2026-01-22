Nestled on nearly four wooded acres, you’ll find this one-of-a-kind single-story home. It boasts expansive living areas, a great backyard and a four-car garage.

A circular drive and stone pathway greet you as you approach the home. Inside, enjoy an expansive living room, featuring a striking stone fireplace wall, tray ceilings and an elaborate wet bar, perfect for entertaining. The space opens to the great room, a massive space that serves as the heart of the home. Large windows flood the room with natural light, where you’ll find another stone fireplace, a relaxed dining area and room for multiple sitting areas. It connects to a well-equipped kitchen with a large L-shaped island.

There are also a formal dining room, half bathroom, and a private home office with built-ins, which could also be used as a library, home gym or playroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.

The primary suite sits at one end of the home, with a stone fireplace, large walk-in closet and a spacious ensuite bathroom that has a soaking tub, separate glass shower and double vanities. There are three other bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Outside, enjoy an oversized deck that wraps around the house and offers great space for outdoor dining, relaxing and entertaining. It steps down to a beautiful yard, with a gazebo, patio and custom fire pit. Mature woods surround the home, offering privacy and natural beauty.

There’s also an attached four-car garage, offering nearly 2,000 square feet of usable space.

The home is located in a quiet community, yet easily accessible to area shopping, dining and parks. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 4205 Buckskin Lake Drive

List price: $1,550,000

4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,995 square feet)

Agents: Sam Toner and John Toner, Keller Williams Realty Centre