The Potomac mansion where former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder lived sold at auction Thursday for $13.3 million, a spokesperson for Concierge Auctions said.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the American Cancer Society.

The auction company declined to name the winning bidder and said their identity remains confidential.

The gavel price — which excludes commission fees for the auction company — of $11.8 million is less than half the last listing price for the home, $24.9 million

Snyder tried to sell the property in 2023 for $49 million.

After more than a year without a buyer, he donated it to the American Cancer Society. His wife, Tanya, is a cancer survivor and was once a national spokesperson for the National Football League’s cancer awareness campaign.

Snyder, who reportedly lives in London, sold the football team in 2023 after a tumultuous tenure that included financial and sexual harassment scandals.

The 13.5-acre property where he lived as the Commanders’ owner is less than 2 miles from Potomac Village. It was designed to resemble a French château and includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and six half bathrooms.

The mansion offers unobstructed views of the Potomac and comes with a theater, a club room and bar, a wine cellar, a staff residence and a three-level guesthouse. Eleven garage bays also serve as an event space, according to Concierge Auctions.

The home features a commercial chef’s kitchen, elevator access, a heated pool, a backup generator, a snow-melting system and a reverse osmosis water purification system.