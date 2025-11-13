In Glenwood, discover this beautiful custom-built home filled with unique details and charm. The home boasts four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a great backyard.

At the front of the house, a welcoming front porch greets you. Inside, the home opens to a spacious two-story foyer, accented by two custom archways and hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. On one side is a formal dining room, and on the other, a formal living room. Both rooms feature detailed millwork. French doors off the living room lead to a bright sunroom, offering an inviting bonus room.

The home’s main gathering space is the two-story family room. It flows nicely to the home’s eat-in kitchen, featuring white cabinetry, quartz counters and a center island. There’s also a private home office with built-ins on the main level, and a laundry room.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite is spacious, with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. The other bedrooms are accessible via a catwalk hall that overlooks the family room and foyer.

The lower level contains a large recreation room with a built-in bar. There’s also a hobby room/bedroom and an additional bathroom, and lots of storage space.

Outside, the home offers multiple spaces to relax and enjoy, including a beautiful screened porch with vaulted ceilings. It opens to a deck and pergola and offers picturesque views of the wooded backyard below. Two additional patios, including one with a firepit, are also highlights. The nearly 1.5 acre lot is dotted with mature trees, manicured gardens and winding paths. A two-car attached garage is discreetly tucked away on the side of the house.

The home is located in the desirable Wellington neighborhood and backs up to quiet, protected woods. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 2929 Hunt Valley Drive

List price: $1,325,000

Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,500 square feet)

Agents: Laura Glick and Sharon Keeny, Long & Foster Real Estate