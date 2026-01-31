This Cockeysville home has been newly renovated and features a contemporary design. The four-bedroom, four-bath home boasts a main level built for entertaining and everyday living, an impressive lower level, and a great yard.

Inside, the first floor has an open concept floor plan well suited for modern living. An impressive great room features soaring ceilings open to the second floor, a wet bar, and a built-in work station, ideal for an office, a library, or as a homework station. It has a large living space and a dining area.

The kitchen has been newly updated, with black stainless steel appliances, a large center island with quartz countertops and waterfall edges, and lots of storage. The room opens to a family room/den with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to the patio and outdoor kitchen for easy indoor/outdoor living.

The home contains four bedrooms, two on the main level and two upstairs. The primary suite is conveniently located on the main level, and features patio access and a newly updated ensuite bathroom with Carrara marble, a soaking tub and separate shower.

A fully finished lower level offers a surprisingly large amount of space, starting with a recreation room with a full kitchen. There’s also a home office and home gym, a full bathroom, two bonus rooms and a second laundry room.

Out back, enjoy an 800-square-foot composite deck overlooking the yard. It has an outdoor kitchen with a grill, sink and fridge, ideal for cooking and dining al fresco. Step down to a large flat yard, including a charming gazebo with a walled patio behind it.

There’s also an attached two-car garage with a workspace and built-in storage.

The home is located on a quiet street in the Morningside/Laurelford neighborhood, conveniently located to Hunt Valley, Kenilworth, and York Road shopping. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 12206 Cleghorn Road

· List price: $1,150,000

· 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (3,107 square feet)

· Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate