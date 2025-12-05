Great curb appeal is just one of the many things this Chevy Chase Village home offers. The classic center hall Colonial, built in 1928, features charming interiors, bright, sunny rooms and beautiful outdoor spaces. It’s generously sized, with six bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and more than 4,000 square feet of living space.

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

Step inside to find classic black-and-white tile in the large foyer, which spans the length of the home. A formal living room, with a colorful wood-burning fireplace, connects to a sunny, spacious family room with built-ins. Across the hall, you’ll find the formal dining room. It has a large eat-in kitchen, which features wood cabinetry, high-end appliances and a center island. A breakfast nook overlooks the backyard.

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

A spacious primary suite features built-ins, lots of natural light and an en suite bathroom. The finished third floor has a distinct workspace, which would be ideal as a home office or hobby room.

The lower level is fully finished and above grade. There’s a recreation room with a wet bar and built-ins, an exercise room and an additional bedroom and bathroom.

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

(Townsend Visuals)

Outside, enjoy a beautiful backyard with multiple porches and patios. Off the kitchen and family room, you’ll find a sunny rear deck. Steps lead down to a stone patio and a fully landscaped, fenced yard. There’s also a covered patio off the walkout lower level.

If you’re looking for a charming residential neighborhood close to all the action, you can’t beat this home’s location. It’s on a quaint, tree-lined street that offers peace and privacy. And yet shopping and dining at Friendship Heights, downtown Bethesda and more are just minutes away. The Washington, D.C., line is half a mile away.

The details: