In Chevy Chase, this striking home stands out for its one-of-a-kind design, luxurious interiors and beautiful backyard. The exterior is modern, with clean lines and massive windows, and the floor plan includes a private guest suite.

The home was designed by architect Robert M. Gurney and built in 2021 by Peterson and Collins Builders.

A modern glass bridge connects the home’s two main structures and serves as the front door to the home. To the right are the primary living spaces, including an open-concept living and dining area. Heated wood and tile floors create a warm, inviting space, while floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in.

There are a living room with a fireplace, a large dining area and a chef’s kitchen. A highlight of the home, the kitchen features minimalist light-wood cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and a large center island.

The glass-and-wood staircase is a work of art that connects all three levels of the house. There are six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms. One en suite bedroom is on the main level, while three are upstairs, including the primary. The primary suite features custom built-ins and a spa-like bathroom.

The finished lower level has additional living space, including a recreation room/home gym, bedroom and a full bathroom.

There are multiple outdoor spaces on the house’s wooded one-acre lot. A dual-level patio is ideal for outdoor dining, relaxing or entertaining. It overlooks a large yard fully enclosed by a mahogany-and-steel fence. There’s also a basketball court.

The second part of the home, attached via the glass bridge entrance, contains an oversize garage and additional living space. Upstairs, you’ll find a private guest apartment with a living and dining area, gourmet kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. This space is suited for an in-law or au pair suite, or as a separate home office.

The home is located on a quiet street close to Rock Creek Park, Bethesda Row and shopping and dining at The Collection at Chevy Chase, and area country clubs. Washington is about 2 1/2 miles south.

The details: