This bungalow in Chevy Chase Section 3 is available for the first time in more than 50 years. Built in 1916, the home offers charming interiors, a spacious floor plan and a large yard, all in a tight-knit community with tree-lined streets.
The home opens to a living room with wood-and-glass built-ins and a brick fireplace. The formal dining room has another unique built-in and French doors leading to the back of the house. A family room opens to the kitchen and a sunny breakfast nook, creating an inviting space. The family room features more built-ins and another brick fireplace. Don’t miss the butler’s pantry before heading upstairs.
The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Most of the bedrooms are upstairs, including a primary suite that has an attached sitting room with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.
The lower level features an au pair suite and a home office.
A covered front porch sits at the front of the house. Out back, enjoy a large deck that overlooks a flat, fenced yard. Mature landscaping and gardens dot the property.
Walk to parks, a grocery store and restaurants. Bethesda Row, The Shops at Wisconsin Place and more are nearby. Washington is one mile south via Connecticut Avenue.
The details:
- Address: 3803 Taylor St.
- List price: $1,595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms (3,649 square feet)
- Agent: Kirsten Williams, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
