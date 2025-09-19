This beautifully renovated home in the Hamlet neighborhood exudes timeless charm. The desirable Chevy Chase neighborhood is known for its winding streets, wooded lots and strong sense of community, and this home offers a prime location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with green space.

The main level welcomes you with classic interiors and a traditional floor plan that’s ideal for both entertaining and everyday living. Off the foyer, you’ll find a formal living room with a fireplace. French doors connect the space to a formal dining room. There’s also a charming library and sunroom with built-ins and a massive Palladian window. All of these spaces feature attractive hardwood floors, detailed millwork and arched doorways.

A gourmet kitchen contains custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. It opens to a delightful family room with an exposed-beam ceiling, a charming brick fireplace and a sunny breakfast nook.

Upstairs, the second floor offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite has its own hallway, a massive bedroom and multiple closets. An en suite bathroom has been thoughtfully updated with luxurious finishes. There’s also a third story containing one more bedroom and bathroom, as well as storage space.

A lower level features a recreation room with a fireplace, built-ins and a full bathroom. It opens to the rear patio and pool.

Out back, enjoy a Romeo and Juliet balcony, with winding stairs that lead to a large in-ground pool, a pool house and a surrounding flagstone patio. At the front of the house, a walled patio, accessible from the family room and kitchen, provides another attractive outdoor space, perfect for sipping your morning coffee or dining alfresco on a nice night.

Just minutes away, you’ll find convenient shopping and dining in downtown Bethesda. Leafy Rock Creek Park is also nearby. Meanwhile, downtown Washington, D.C., is about 25 minutes away.

The details: