Situated on three acres, this Glenwood home has a lot to offer, including a private pickleball court. It contains five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and over 5,300 square feet of modern living space.
Inside, the home opens to a two-story foyer, flanked by formal living and dining rooms. French doors off the living room lead to a private home office with built-in shelves. The home also has a sunny family room that provides convenient access to the rear deck. The room has a brick fireplace and flows nicely to the gourmet kitchen. There, you’ll find a bright, open space that makes everyday cooking and entertaining a breeze. Enjoy granite countertops, a large center island and a beautiful dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and vaulted ceilings.
Also on the main level, there is a unique breezeway space for indoor/outdoor living, a laundry room and a half bathroom.
Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms, all of which have hardwood floors, and two updated bathrooms. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, double closets and a luxurious en suite bathroom. The serene space has double vanities and a wet room with a glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub.
A finished lower level contains additional living space, including a large recreation room, an additional bedroom and bathroom, and several bonus rooms. It offers walkout access to the backyard.
Outside, relax and entertain on a spacious deck off the main living space, with a covered patio below. Mature trees and professional landscaping surround the home.
Don’t miss the firepit courtyard area, the flat, fenced yard, and a newly refreshed pickleball court. There’s also an attached three-car garage.
The home is located on three acres, close to several area parks and golf clubs. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.
The details:
Address: 3694 Appleby Ct.
List price: $1,025,000
5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (5,306 square feet)
Agent: Bob Lucido, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency
