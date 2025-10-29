Baltimore-area golfers, raise a glass at your country club. Starting next year, you’ll no longer have to trek nearly an hour to shop at a PGA Tour Superstore.

The retail partner of the professional golfing organization is eying a spring or early summer 2026 opening at 1910 York Road in Timonium, its first Baltimore-area storefront, spokesperson Megan Mahoney said in a statement.

In addition to apparel, equipment, fittings and repairs, the 29,440-square-foot store will feature a putting green, three practice and play hitting bays and a golf simulator showroom, among other amenities, per a news release from the company.

“All of us at PGA TOUR Superstore are looking forward to delivering a level of customer service, experiential retail and product selection that Baltimore County hasn’t seen before,” Troy Rice, the CEO of PGA Tour Superstore, said in a news release. “We’re bringing a next‑level destination to the community.”

Mahoney, the company’s spokesperson, said the move to Baltimore follows years of expansion across the mid-Atlantic region by the Atlanta-based PGA Tour Superstore. Their first Maryland store opened in Montgomery County in 2022, and they’ve since opened locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

In addition to Timonium, Mahoney said, Ocean Township, New Jersey, is also getting a PGA Tour Superstore next year. Mahoney called York Road in Baltimore County a “vibrant corridor” where she hopes the PGA Tour Superstore can become a part of people’s regular shopping routines along with other stores, such as nearby stores Aldi and Best Buy.

The 29,440-square-foot store in Timonium will feature a apparel, equipment, fittings and repairs and amenities. (PGA TOUR Superstore)

“We look for communities with good golf penetration,” Mahoney said in an email. “And Timonium and the North Baltimore surrounding area fit that very well.”

There are over 50 golf courses in the Baltimore region, the company said. The Suburban Club and Eagle’s Nest Country Club are roughly 10- to 15-minute drives in a car (or golf cart) from where the store will be.

PGA Tour Superstore will lease from P. Frederick Obrecht Properties, LLC, a property development, construction and management company that has retail centers such as Glyndon Square Shopping Center, Paper Mill Village and Quarry Lake at Greenspring in its portfolio.