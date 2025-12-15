Dozens of early-stage technology companies and small businesses will share $7.5 million in grants to help them grow.

Among other projects, the Montgomery County grants will support new immunotherapy treatments targeting tumors, advanced microelectronics for spacecraft, and treatments for fungal diseases made from natural products.

The 55 funding recipients announced Monday include companies that work in biotechnology, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

“These awards reflect the kind of economy we are building,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “We want small companies with strong ideas to have a real shot at growing here.”

The grants come from two funds: the Technology Innovation Fund and the Founders Funds program, established in 2024 to support early-stage and historically underrepresented entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Nearly 150 companies applied for funding. Below is a list of awardees provided by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

Montgomery County Technology Innovation Fund

AkriVita (Rockville) – Life sciences

Active Genomes Expressed Diagnostics (Rockville) – Life sciences

AllSci (North Bethesda) – Life sciences

AmpSeq LLC (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences

Barrow Green (Bethesda) – Technology

Caleo Biotechnologies (Germantown) – Life sciences

Cellepus Therapeutics (Rockville) – Life sciences

Digital Biosciences (Germantown) – Life sciences

EasyScaleCloud (Rockville) – Technology

Error Corporation (Bethesda) – Technology

Escalate (Silver Spring) – Technology

Experio Labs Inc. (Bethesda) – Technology

ezVal Inc. (Rockville) – Technology

Floraponics LLC (Poolesville) – Life sciences

GaiaXus (Germantown) – Technology

Gutz Analytics LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences

HBVtech (Bethesda) – Technology

Healable (Rockville) – Life sciences

Insilica.Co (Bethesda) – Life sciences

Khanjur R&D (Silver Spring) – Technology

La Brea Technologies (Bethesda) – Technology

LEGIT (LensGuide Imaging Technology) (Rockville) – Life sciences

Liatris (Rockville) – Life sciences

LoBio, Inc (Rockville) – Life sciences

Lumo Imaging (Rockville) – Life sciences

Magic Shell Software (Rockville) – Technology

Main Engineering (Silver Spring) – Technology

MeTime Healing & Wellness (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences

Mycologics (North Potomac) – Life sciences

Neuroene Therapeutics (Kensington) – Life sciences

Nostopharma (Potomac) – Life sciences

Optimabiome LLC (Germantown) – Life sciences

Outcomes Excellence (Silver Spring) – Life sciences

Pediametrix Inc. (Rockville) – Life sciences

PerSoN Clinic (Rockville) – Life sciences

Pirl Technology (Rockville) – Life sciences

Prophiotrics LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences

Ryan’s Place (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences

Shastrah.AI (Bethesda) – Life sciences

SolutionsMET (Bethesda) – Technology

Sotirion Biosciences (Germantown) – Life sciences

SpinQi LLC (Rockville) – Technology

U Startups (Bethesda) – Technology

VascRisk LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences

Vortex Space Systems (Germantown) – Technology

Whoosh HPC Lab (Kensington) – Technology

Workflow HOA LLC

Montgomery County Founders Fund