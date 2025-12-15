Dozens of early-stage technology companies and small businesses will share $7.5 million in grants to help them grow.
Among other projects, the Montgomery County grants will support new immunotherapy treatments targeting tumors, advanced microelectronics for spacecraft, and treatments for fungal diseases made from natural products.
The 55 funding recipients announced Monday include companies that work in biotechnology, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and clean energy.
“These awards reflect the kind of economy we are building,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “We want small companies with strong ideas to have a real shot at growing here.”
The grants come from two funds: the Technology Innovation Fund and the Founders Funds program, established in 2024 to support early-stage and historically underrepresented entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Nearly 150 companies applied for funding. Below is a list of awardees provided by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.
Montgomery County Technology Innovation Fund
- AkriVita (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Active Genomes Expressed Diagnostics (Rockville) – Life sciences
- AllSci (North Bethesda) – Life sciences
- AmpSeq LLC (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences
- Barrow Green (Bethesda) – Technology
- Caleo Biotechnologies (Germantown) – Life sciences
- Cellepus Therapeutics (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Digital Biosciences (Germantown) – Life sciences
- EasyScaleCloud (Rockville) – Technology
- Error Corporation (Bethesda) – Technology
- Escalate (Silver Spring) – Technology
- Experio Labs Inc. (Bethesda) – Technology
- ezVal Inc. (Rockville) – Technology
- Floraponics LLC (Poolesville) – Life sciences
- GaiaXus (Germantown) – Technology
- Gutz Analytics LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences
- HBVtech (Bethesda) – Technology
- Healable (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Insilica.Co (Bethesda) – Life sciences
- Khanjur R&D (Silver Spring) – Technology
- La Brea Technologies (Bethesda) – Technology
- LEGIT (LensGuide Imaging Technology) (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Liatris (Rockville) – Life sciences
- LoBio, Inc (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Lumo Imaging (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Magic Shell Software (Rockville) – Technology
- Main Engineering (Silver Spring) – Technology
- MeTime Healing & Wellness (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences
- Mycologics (North Potomac) – Life sciences
- Neuroene Therapeutics (Kensington) – Life sciences
- Nostopharma (Potomac) – Life sciences
- Optimabiome LLC (Germantown) – Life sciences
- Outcomes Excellence (Silver Spring) – Life sciences
- Pediametrix Inc. (Rockville) – Life sciences
- PerSoN Clinic (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Pirl Technology (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Prophiotrics LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Ryan’s Place (Gaithersburg) – Life sciences
- Shastrah.AI (Bethesda) – Life sciences
- SolutionsMET (Bethesda) – Technology
- Sotirion Biosciences (Germantown) – Life sciences
- SpinQi LLC (Rockville) – Technology
- U Startups (Bethesda) – Technology
- VascRisk LLC (Rockville) – Life sciences
- Vortex Space Systems (Germantown) – Technology
- Whoosh HPC Lab (Kensington) – Technology
- Workflow HOA LLC
Montgomery County Founders Fund
- Atlatl Obsidian Point Solutions (Silver Spring) – Life sciences
- Ant Technology (Rockville) – Technology
- HARPCAN/CoTripper (Silver Spring) – Technology
- OurCoach (Center for Advancing Leadership & Human Potential) (Potomac) – Technology
- Good Idea Solar (Bethesda) – Technology
- Wintreatments Holdings LLC (Rockville) – Technology
- QualityMetrics (Silver Spring) – Technology
- SpringGem Weather Information (North Potomac) – Technology
