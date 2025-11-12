Feast & Fettle, a premium meal delivery service, is bringing a new production and distribution facility to Howard County that officials say will add 250 full-time jobs over the next three years.

The Rhode Island-based company, which started in 2016 as a private chef’s side hustle, is in the midst of expanding along the East Coast.

The 25,000-square-foot facility, located in the 7000 block of Dorsey Run Road in Elkridge, will be used to craft, package and distribute “high-quality, fully-prepared meals for households across the greater Mid Atlantic area,” according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Commerce.

“We’re here to deliver exceptional quality, operate with integrity, and care for our Members the same way we care for our team in Elkridge,” Feast & Fettle CEO Carlos Ventura said in a statement. “Hospitality starts inside the company. When our people grow, our Members feel it. Career development and economic mobility aren’t perks here; they’re part of how we build.”

The state commerce department is working to approve a $1 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland to support the company’s expansion into the state. The Howard County Economic Development Authority is also providing a $500,000 loan as well as a $100,000 grant earmarked for workforce training.

“Attracting Feast & Fettle to Maryland brings incredible opportunities to the Howard County workforce, the state’s manufacturing and agribusiness sectors, and the surrounding region’s meal delivery service options,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a written statement.

Feast & Fettle officials tout the company as one of New England’s fastest-growing meal delivery services. (Amanda Winters, Maryland Department of Commerce)

Maryland and Howard County leaders on Wednesday welcomed the Feast & Fettle executives with some fanfare. Attendees included representatives from the Maryland Department of Commerce, including Secretary Harry Coker Jr., as well as from the Howard County government and the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

The expansion represents a boost for Elkridge, one of the oldest communities in Howard County, with a population that has rapidly expanded in recent years. Elkridge is well-situated along Interstate 95, Route 100 and Route 1, the latter of which is being targeted for economic development by the county.

Land is particularly coveted in the county, with other major businesses setting up shop there in recent years. Tradepoint Atlantic recently announced that it was opening a logistics hub, which would create 500 jobs.

“We are excited to welcome the Feast & Fettle team to Maryland, where reaching customers up and down the East Coast can be achieved quickly and conveniently,” Coker said in a statement. “With some of the biggest names in the food industry located in our state, Feast & Fettle is sure to be in good company and have the utmost success at its new Howard County location.”