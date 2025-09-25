Ahead of a possible government shutdown next week, the White House is telling federal agencies to prepare for more large-scale firings.
Maryland has lost an estimated 15,000 federal jobs since January — the largest decrease in the country.
If you are a federal worker, or have left the federal workforce since the beginning of the Trump administration, we want to hear your story:
- How are you preparing for a possible shutdown?
- How would it affect you?
- What do you think Maryland’s members of Congress should do?
- What else do you want us to know?
Share your story and fill out the form below.
