Ahead of a possible government shutdown next week, the White House is telling federal agencies to prepare for more large-scale firings.

Maryland has lost an estimated 15,000 federal jobs since January — the largest decrease in the country.

If you are a federal worker, or have left the federal workforce since the beginning of the Trump administration, we want to hear your story:

  • How are you preparing for a possible shutdown?
  • How would it affect you?
  • What do you think Maryland’s members of Congress should do?
  • What else do you want us to know?

Share your story and fill out the form below.

