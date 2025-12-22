Maryland’s utility regulator partially denied a request by Baltimore Gas and Electric Company to recoup cost overruns from 2023 — blunting an increase in monthly bills.

In a Monday order, the Maryland Public Service Commission said it would grant BGE only a $77.2 million “true-up,” or about half of the $152.3 million originally requested.

Starting in February and lasting through the end of 2027, this $77.2 million increase will add 72 cents to the average monthly electrical bill and $1.95 to the average monthly gas bill, according to a news release from the Public Service Commission.

The $152.3 million originally requested by BGE was substantially higher than prior “true-up” requests, the PSC wrote, and granting the full amount would “result in rates that are unaffordable to ratepayers.”

“Approving BGE’s full year-three reconciliation request on a foundation of questionable forecasting, followed up by substantial overruns of its approved budgets, would wrongly reward the utility’s performance rather than encourage a more disciplined approach to managing for results that benefit both the utility and its customers,” the commission wrote.

A spokesman for BGE said Monday that the company is reviewing the order.

Utility bills have been top of mind for elected officials, with Gov. Wes Moore on Friday signing an executive order aimed at reworking the state’s energy strategy and slowing the steady march of cost increases.