Amazon is ramping up its holiday hiring nationwide, with plans to add 6,500 workers in Maryland, the company said.

About 3,000 of those seasonal jobs in the state will be based in the Baltimore area. Amazon has 13 fulfillment and sortation centers, 15 delivery stations and one air hub in Maryland, according to the company.

The e-commerce and delivery company plans to post weekly job openings starting now through December. With Black Friday a little over a month away, Amazon plans to add 250,000 workers across the United States.

Numerous retail stores in Maryland have also posted job openings in recent days, looking for sales associates and warehouse workers.

The seasonal hiring push comes as many workers in Maryland grapple with a tough job market. Thousands of federal workers in Maryland have been impacted by workforce reductions and now the federal government shutdown, which has left some furloughed or without pay. Research funding cuts and workforce reductions have also impacted recent college graduates in Maryland who are on the job hunt.

The state’s unemployment rate currently stands at 3.6%, up from 3% at the start of 2025.

Hiring has slowed in general across the country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Labor Department. While many retailers take on more employees through the holiday season, there are signs that seasonal hiring could dip to 2009 levels, The Associated Press reported.