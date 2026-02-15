A house exploded in Kent County on Valentine’s Day evening, killing a grandfather and a family pet.

Charles William Heaps, 68, was near a woodstove when a blast ripped through his 5,000-square-foot Chestertown home, investigators said.

Five other members of the family, including Heaps’ wife, children and grandchildren, escaped before the house became fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the Maryland state fire marshal.

Firefighters from the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Co. and surrounding departments responded at about 5:45 p.m., authorities said.

Photos shared by Chestertown’s fire department showed a massive pillar of smoke and fire rising from a brick home, bathing a long driveway and snowy yard in orange.

State fire marshals worked through the night, according to the release, and found Heaps buried under layers of debris.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said. They believe the explosion and subsequent fire were triggered by an “unspecified ignition source, including propane vapors and an electrical event,” the release said.

In a statement, acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray urged residents to maintain heating equipment and pay attention to unusual odors inside their homes.

“This is a tragic incident that underscores how quickly conditions inside a home can change when flammable gases or vapors are present,” Mowbray said.