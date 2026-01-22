Black History Month is approaching, but one Montgomery County museum shines a light on an often overlooked figure of that history every day of the year.

The Josiah Henson Museum and Park opened in April 2021 in North Bethesda. Henson was born into slavery in Maryland and lived on the plantation property where his museum sits. He escaped to Canada and worked throughout his life to lead other enslaved people to freedom.

“He’s an important example in these days. His youth was spent in amazingly depraved conditions that were sanctioned by the county,” said Ginger Moodie-Woodward, a senior museum educator at the site. “Yet, when he reached freedom, his goal in life was to simply uplift people who were still in those depraved conditions and it’s an inspiration.”

Moodie-Woodward will lead the museum’s History Hour discussion, “Josiah Henson, The Man Vs. The Myth” on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Admission is $5 and light refreshments will be provided.

Henson’s autobiography and life has been described as the inspiration for Harriet Beecher Stowe’s landmark novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” Moodie-Woodward says.

Moodie-Woodward only knew a little about Henson’s legacy until recent years, despite living in Montgomery County since 2000, where she raised her family. She says she’s excited about her colleagues’ ongoing work to excavate artifacts around the museum. She hopes these discoveries will shed more light on Henson and the history of his era, which carries into the present.

“It’s amazing to feel closer to them and just realize what’s beneath our feet every day," Moodie-Woodward said. “If you think about that, it gives you greater respect for the people that came before us.”

Here are some other events to check out around Montgomery County throughout the week. But please note that a winter storm is forecast for this weekend, so check venue websites and social media for updated information before heading out.

A toast to Robert Burns

Friday through Sunday

Burns Night is traditionally celebrated on Jan. 25 in honor of the national poet of Scotland, with food, drinks and recitations of his work. While there’s no haggis on the menu — yet — Silver Branch Brewing Co.’s Silver Spring location is celebrating Burns with a weekend of curated scotch flights for guests to warm up with.

Admission is free.

‘Magellan’

Opens Friday, Q&A with director Lav Diaz on Friday and Saturday

Lav Diaz has carved out a distinguished film career in his native Philippines. His latest, a look at the famed explorer Ferdinand Magellan, has already been hailed in The New York Times as “visually intoxicating” and “at moments gasp-out-loud ravishing.” Diaz will participate in Q&A sessions after Friday’s 7:15 p.m. screening and Saturday’s noon showing at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center.

Tickets are $8-$14.

‘Enough to Let the Light In’

Friday through Feb. 8; showtimes vary

Silver Spring Stage hosts a production of this anguished drama from Mexican American playwright Paloma Nozicka, who chronicles two women in a relationship and its unraveling over the course of a night.

Tickets are $25-$28.

Bring a blanket to this performance

Saturday, 11 a.m.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Woodwind Quintet comes to Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts for a concert for all ages of animal sounds and music. Guests are encouraged to bring a comfortable blanket to sit on because your seats will be on the floor.

Tickets are $15.

Ceramics from Uzbekistan

Opening reception: Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; gallery on view through April 22

Alisher Nazirov, an acclaimed ceramicist from the Central Asian nation, will showcase his work at Sandy Spring Museum. His work spans generations of Uzbek traditions and is represented in his various vessels, which have been exhibited around the world.

Admission is free.

Legos and Tea

Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Seems like there’s a day for everything now, so don’t miss out on National Lego Day on Jan. 28. Kentlands Mansion is hosting builders of all ages to enjoy hot tea and let their minds wander by stacking brick upon brick — by themselves or with other participants.

Tickets are $24-$26.