This Labor Day weekend, you could head outside of the city. There’s the beach, the Maryland State Fair, the Renaissance Festival and West Virginia’s Zap Outdoorz festival, where music fans will camp out as Baltimore bands and DJs provide the soundtrack.

Of course, staying in Baltimore has its perks, too — whether it’s a multiday comedy festival, an anime conference or a house music party on the waterfront. Plus: family-friendly Labor Day options!

Thursday, Aug. 28

Baltimore Comedy Festival

The ninth annual event actually starts Wednesday with an 8 p.m. opening ceremony at Motor House, then expands to additional venues including Central Enoch Pratt Free Library, M8 Beer and the Royal Blue throughout the weekend. The festival wraps up 8 p.m. Monday with a free show at the Port Comedy Club in Fells Point.

Mo Noor, Jamar Taylor, Elizabeth Norman, Rome Davis and Alex Kaufman are among the many comedians scheduled to perform.

Time: Starts 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. Sunday

Price: Most programming is free. Check out the festival’s website for pricing.

Read More Olympic and civil rights icon John Carlos welcomes you to the revolution Jun 26, 2025

Location: Various locations

Family friendly? Yes but use your discretion.

Lafayette Gilchrist and the New Volcanoes

The veteran Baltimore jazz pianist celebrates the release of his latest album, “Move With Love,” with a full-band set at Keystone Korner Baltimore in Harbor East. Carl Filipiak will also perform.

On Friday and Saturday, R&B singer Syleena Johnson, arguably best known for singing on Kanye West’s early hit, “All Falls Down,” headlines the venue with a 20th anniversary performance for her “Chapter 3: The Flesh” album.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $15-$40 (plus fees)

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? All ages, but 21+ to sit at the bar.

‘Living Room’

Labeled “a collection of cherished memories,” this exhibit at the Black Baltimore Digital Database wraps up on Thursday. It’s your last chance to see the project, which saw Black community members submit framed photos to tell family histories.

Other city art exhibits closing after this weekend include “Good Sports” at the American Visionary Art Museum and Homewood Museum’s “History Through Poetry.”

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Price: Free

Location: Charm City Cultural Cultivation (3100 Greenmount Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Aug. 29

Miryokucon

This three-day conference for anime, video games and Japanese pop culture includes a dance DJ’d by Ducky Dynamo, Super Art Fight! the live art competition, a cosplay variety show and a wide array of special industry guests.

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 10-1 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Price: $25-$60

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel (20 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Aug. 30

Offstage Session’s 2-year bash

Offstage Sessions, the house music concert series from local DJs Matt Warner and Francisco Vidales, turns two with sets by IISCO b2b SYRE, NoEye b2b Janko and j:drive.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $12.50

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18+

Sankofa Children’s African Festival

Honor and learn more about African culture through live drumming, dancing, an art exhibit, a fashion show and an interactive performance of Maria Broom’s book, “The Village Bully.” Expect food, crafts and an Afrobeats DJ set from 12-year-old DJ Ken.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Price: $5

Location: Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures (4330 Pimlico Road)

Family friendly? Yes

Billie Holiday Music & Arts Festival

Presented by Historic Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street, this event features live performances by Chris Rhodes Jazz, Rollex Band, Jazmin Jones and more.

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Robert C. Marshall Field (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Aug. 31

Pier Pressure White Party Cruise

Dress to impress — in white — at this Labor Day party aboard the Spirit of Baltimore yacht, where a live DJ will supply the soundtrack across two floors.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Price: $40.64-$51.54

Location: Spirit Cruises (561 Light St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Collective Minds House Music Festival

Baltimore never misses an opportunity to dance to some house music. This all-day festival includes DJs and producers, along with vendors selling food, clothing, jewelry and services.

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Price: $30 (plus taxes)

Location: West Covington Park (101 W. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids under 17 are free with a paying adult

Labor Day, Sept. 1

$1 Dollar Admission Day

In search of a kid-friendly holiday activity? A trip to the B&O Railroad Museum costs only a buck on Monday. Port Discovery Children’s Museum will also be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Time: Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $1

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Wild Water Splash Days

Stay cool at the Maryland Zoo with bounce houses, water slides, splash pads and more. Don’t forget your swimwear and a towel. Added bonus: The animals will find some fun ways to cool off, too.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free with admission

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

The blockbuster musical “Wicked” returns to the Hippodrome from Dec. 17 to Jan 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Fusion conductor Steve Hackman blends Beethoven and Beyoncé in a new performance on Sept. 13 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Tickets are on sale now.