Thought things might slow down in Baltimore after the summer? Yeah, right.

Fall is now in full swing, which means countless options to fill up your weekend — from a favorite neighborhood festival to new art exhibits, theater productions and much more.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Stravinsky Ballets & Iberian Tales

Conductor Joana Carneiro presents a night of ballet-inspired storytelling as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs Stravinsky’s suite from “Pulcinella,” the East Coast premiere of Andreia Pinto Correia’s “Cortejo” and more.

Before the music starts, author and Peabody Institute professor Anna Celenza will lead a related discussion for the BSO’s “Inside the Classics” program. If you miss Thursday’s show, there’s always Saturday at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda or a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Also at the Meyerhoff: Veteran rapper and actor Common headlines the United Way of Central Maryland’s Centennial Benefit Concert on Saturday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $35-$86

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Oct. 10

SubScape

Curious about Baltimore’s celebrated music scene? The free, three-day SubScape festival returns for its second year with a lineup of more than 60 acts, including Animal Collective member Deakin, Arbouretum, the HIRS Collective, Muscle and more.

Catch some sets at Metro Baltimore, Mobtown Ballroom and Ema’s Corner. See the festival’s Instagram page for daily schedules.

Time: 6 p.m. Friday; noon Saturday-Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.), Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.) and Ema’s Corner (33 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Fell’s Point Fun Festival

Now in its 59th year, this annual festival takes over the popular waterfront neighborhood all weekend with more than 200 vendors, a Night Market on Friday and a pet parade on Sunday, along with a “Make Mine a Maryland!” showcase of local beer, wine and spirits makers.

As usual, live music will take center stage throughout the event. Enslow, Jack Funk, India Boone, Mallow Hill and more will perform.

Time: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Throughout Fells Point (Need a starting point? Try 812 S. Ann St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Garbage Quest DX’

The Baltimore Rock Opera Society’s newest production, “Super BROS Adventure VI: Garbage Quest DX,” pays tribute to retro video games in the wacky, imaginative ways only this original theater group can. Debuts Friday and runs through Halloween.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $25-$100

Location: 1915 Maryland Ave.

Family friendly? Rated T for Teen, per BROS’ website

Motor House’s 10-year anniversary

The Station North nonprofit arts hub celebrates a decade of supporting Baltimore’s arts community with a free, wide-ranging program of live performances, the unveiling of its redesigned Showroom and more. The night’s headliner is Funktopia, an Afrofuturistic collective that blends high-energy theater and storytelling with funk and jazz.

Time: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes, though it’s more geared toward adults, given the finish time.

‘Inviting Light’ walking tour

This month’s Station North arts walk features a tour of “Inviting Light,” an ongoing public arts project supported by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Participating artist Malcolm Lomax (of the duo Wickerham & Lomax) will be on hand to talk about their new “Soft Gym” performance pavilion, set to debut Nov. 12.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Gather first for happy hour at Motor House’s Showroom Bar (120 W. North Ave).

Family friendly? All ages

Black Choreographers Festival

Whether you’re an aspiring choreographer or just appreciate the art of dance, the fifth annual Black Choreographers Festival includes three days of performances, workshops and more at Creative Alliance.

The Highlandtown arts center has a busy weekend: It’s also your last chance to see “Swimming Pool,” the exhibit from artist and ultramarathon open water swimmer Katie Pumphrey. Then, on Sunday, the Academy Award-nominated composer Rafiq Bhatia performs.

Time: 7 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. Saturday; 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $15-$85

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

OktoBEARfest

If you missed the Maryland Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo beer festival in May, this weekend offers the fall version, OktoBEARfest. Friday night’s version is for adults only, while Saturday’s is family-friendly and includes all-day admission to the zoo.

Time: 6-10 p.m. Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday

Price: $35-$250

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Family friendly? Only on Saturday

‘St. John the Baptist’

The first fully staged production of “St. John the Baptist” — Alessandro Stradella’s 1675 oratorio based on the biblical story of Salome — graces the Theatre Project’s stage for one weekend only.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $25 for students; $35 general admission

Location: Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? No

Night Owl Gallery’s final event

The Station North art gallery, which will close at the end of October, says goodbye with one last event: an immersive performance by experimental musicians Vagrant Diva and Now Birds.

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave. Unit A)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Lucky Bastard’

SPCE Gallery’s new exhibit centers on works by Baltimore’s Mary Gagler and Brooklyn, New York’s Corey Durbin, artists who use items like steel keys and lottery tickets, respectively, to explore themes of power, control, privilege and more.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: SPCE Gallery, City Arts 2 (1700 Greenmount Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Oct. 11

NAMIWalks

This casual walk at Baltimore Peninsula supports the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness while raising awareness for mental health issues and services.

Time: 9 a.m.

Price: Free to register

Location: The Lawn in Baltimore Peninsula (201 E. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Spooky Science

Get the kids in the Halloween spirit with themed fun at the Maryland Science Center. Attendees can expect blown-up jack-o-lanterns, eye-popping chemical reactions and other ghoulish activities.

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Price: Free with admission

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Maná

This year, Maná became the first Spanish-language band to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Now, Saturday marks another first: The veteran pop-rock quartet from Mexico will finally perform in Baltimore.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $190.90-$314.50

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, Oct. 12

Rachmaninoff Vespers

The Baltimore Choral Arts’ new season kicks off with a reflective performance of Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” in Church Slavonic language with Ukrainian pronunciation.

Time: 4 p.m.

Price: $26-$52

Location: The Baltimore Basilica (409 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids under 12 are free

Seether & Daughtry

Pier Six Pavilion’s 2025 concert series comes to a close with co-headlining hard-rockers Seether and Daughtry.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $42-$164.10

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Just announced

English rock act Bring Me the Horizon headlines CFG Bank Arena on May 4. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.