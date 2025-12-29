It’s almost 2026. Whether you want to stay out late and watch fireworks or see a ball drop and still get the kids to bed on time, there are plenty of ways to welcome the New Year.

If you’re looking for something unique, crabs, fish and even an 8-foot foam duck will all descend as several counties have their own twist on the traditional ball drop.

Here are events in Baltimore and across Maryland on New Year’s Eve.

If you want to see fireworks

Fireworks over Inner Harbor

Thousands of people will flock to the Inner Harbor to watch the annual fireworks display, hosted by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts in partnership with the city. People can also watch the show from Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point.

Time: 6 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Location: The Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

Cost: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

New Year’s Eve in Ocean City

There are two places in Ocean City to watch the fireworks show: on the beach near Dorchester Street and uptown at Northside Park. The town will also be closing out its 150th “milestone year,” according to a news release.

The city will offer free bus service starting 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Time: 12:00 a.m.

Location: Ocean City.

Cost: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

New Year’s Eve in Annapolis

The city’s fireworks show over Spa Creek will start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, an earlier time to accommodate families in the Annapolis area.

Make sure to arrive at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock by 8:15 p.m. to avoid crowds.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Susan Campbell Park at Dock Street, Annapolis.

Cost: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

If you want to have your kids in bed by 9 p.m.

Noontime New Year

Yes, children can partake in New Year’s Eve festivities and still make their usual bedtime.

Port Discovery Children’s Museum is hosting its annual Noontime Celebration, where families can write and draw resolutions, watch a comedy show and count down to noon with confetti and a balloon drop.

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 35 Market Place, Baltimore.

Cost: $24.95 for general admission, free for museum members.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Noon Year’s Eve at The B&O

The B&O Railroad Museum will have a resolution station as well as a spot for kids to create a celebratory party hat and mirror ball. There will be a ball drop at noon, with confetti poppers and apple juice for toasting.

Families can also ride the Reindeer Railway at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Every rider will get a celebration necklace and a delicious treat. Tickets are required.

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore.

Cost: $28 for adults, $24 for seniors, $18 for children. Free for museum members.

Family-friendly? Yes

Midnight Noon at Maryland Science Center

The Maryland Science Center will host a noontime ball drop with games, activities and hands-on science exhibits. The Rainbow Rock Band will be performing.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: 601 Light Street, Baltimore.

Cost: Free with paid admission.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Kiddie Scoop Ball Drop

If you miss one of the noon festivities, The Charmery is hosting its annual ball drop at 8 p.m. at their ice cream factory in the Union Collective. The event is free, though make sure to have money for ice cream.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., ball drop at 8 p.m.

Location: 1700 W. 41st Street, Baltimore.

Cost: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

If you want to party

Annapolis Yacht Party

Watch the Annapolis fireworks in great style, cruising aboard this Watermark yacht. There will be a DJ, a complimentary glass of bubbly for adults and a cup of cocoa for kids.

There’s also a full-service bar with more beverages.

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Location: 1 Dock Street, Annapolis.

Cost: $109 for adults, $59 for children under 13.

Family-friendly? Yes.

NYE Party at Power Plant Live!

Ring in the New Year at Baltimore’s “biggest and best” party, according to organizers. Tickets include an all-inclusive food and beverage package, and there will be live entertainment, party favors and confetti cannons.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: 34 Market Place, Baltimore.

Cost: Tickets start at $62.

Family-friendly? No, you must be 21.