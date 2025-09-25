This week in Montgomery County brings opportunities to keep Oktoberfest going, march in a parade and catch a buzzy new film in a rare format.

‘One Battle After Another’ in 70mm

Through Oct. 2

The early critical acclaim for the Leonardo DiCaprio-led thriller has been effusive. One of the few places across the country to catch it in large, 70mm film format is at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring.

Showtimes start tonight at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $22.

An extended run

Through Nov. 2

You’ll have more time to catch the lengthy, Tony Award-winning play, “The Inheritance,” which chronicles a group of young, gay men amid the AIDS crisis. Bethesda’s Round House Theatre has added more performances throughout next month to catch the production, which is told over two parts. Those willing to spend their day around the theater can catch both parts on Oct. 25.

Ticket prices start at $50. “The Inheritance” is recommended for audiences 16 or older — check here for content warnings.

Black Violin

Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The orchestral duo Black Violin blends pulsating, of-the-moment hip-hop with their background in classical music. They’ll perform at Strathmore; tickets start at $29.

Rocktobierfest

Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bavarian bands, local breweries and a lederhosen merchant will all set up shop at Rockville Town Center on Saturday for the city’s take on Oktoberfest.

All ages are welcome and admission is free.

Album release party

Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Musicians who recorded a live album in Frederick will celebrate the occasion with a concert in Takoma Park. Sound Maryland enough for you?

Devin Gray, Anthony Pirog and Dave Ballou are all boundary-stretching jazz musicians in their own right. Catch them in trio formation at Tonal Park studios. Tickets start at $20.

Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival

Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

You, too, can march in this parade. Community members can be as artistic or minimal as they want to walk through the streets of Wheaton starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The festivities culminate in art and food vendors and activities for kids, including face painting.

Admission is free and more information on the parade route and sign-up can be found here.

Echo Arts Festival

Sept. 28, noon-5 p.m.

Close down the season at Glen Echo Park with a festival of live music, dance performances and carousel rides.

Admission is free and RSVPs are preferred, but not required.