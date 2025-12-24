The holiday season is typically a time for rest and relaxation with family and loved ones. But for those who may want to spend a couple hours of that time with everyone in a dark, quiet room, this time of year also brings a slate of Oscars-contending films to enjoy.

AFI Silver Theatre and and Cultural Center in Silver Spring will screen “Marty Supreme” in 70mm film projection starting Christmas Day.

The theater will also get in the giving spirit of the season.

“Everyone attending the shows will get [a] sleeve of ping pong balls and a ‘Marty Supreme’ poster while supplies last,” said Josh Gardner, senior film programmer for AFI Silver, in an email to The Banner.

The movie, starring Timothée Chalamet, tells the story of a young Ping-Pong player who hustles his way through the game and his own life. Chalamet and the film have already earned three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

“In addition, we’ll have a pop-up ping pong parlor for people to try their hand at the game before/after/between shows,” Gardner said.

The table will be set up in the lobby outside the theaters through the scheduled run of “Marty Supreme” showings until Jan. 8. Tickets are $25. AFI will continue its run of films projected in 70mm when it screens “The Testament of Ann Lee,” which closed its recent European Union Film Showcase, starting Jan. 16.

If you and yours are looking for other things to do before New Year’s Eve, here are some other happenings around Montgomery County.

Feast of the seven fishes (and vegetables)

Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Motorkat in Takoma Park is keeping an Italian American Christmas Eve tradition alive. For $85, diners will get a menu that features oysters and Maryland rockfish, among other sea creatures. Vegetarians get their own tailored menu of persimmon salad, sweet potato gnocchi and other earthly delights for $65.

Reservations are required and some time slots are still available.

Holidays stressing you out?

Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m.

Take a breath, you’ve almost made it through the year. If you want to decompress after a busy holiday season, head to Germantown Library to learn meditation techniques and carry that mindfulness into the new year.

Admission is free.

Commune with nature

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Maybe you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get out of your own head. Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton will host a Campfire 101 class for aspiring outdoorsy people. A guide will teach you the best tricks to keep a fire burning outdoors and guests are encouraged to bring some snacks to roast over the flames.

Tickets are $10.

Mead and tunes

Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Rockville’s Clear Skies Meadery hosts an acoustic jam session on the second and fourth Sunday of every month led by local folk musician Mike Rocke. Fans and practitioners of country, classic rock, Americana music and beyond are welcome to join and play along or listen. The session pairs well with a glass of musically inspired mead like Devil’s Fiddle, a golden, semisweet peach brew made with orange blossom honey.

Admission is free.

30 years of Viennese music

Sunday, 3 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore hosts the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert. The annual show celebrates the music of Johann Strauss Jr., performed by the Strauss Symphony of America, and accompanied by ballet and ballroom dancers.

Tickets are $57-$136.

Bike around Rockville

Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m.

The Rockville Bicycle Advisory Committee leads its annual holiday lights ride along a 9-mile route throughout the city. A shorter, family-friendly route option will also be available for those who may not want to keep up with the pack. The route ends at Trek Bicycle Rockville for an after-party to cool down.

Admission is free.