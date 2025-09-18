Festival season continues throughout the upcoming week, with some across the county offering a selection of Latin American films, Oktoberfest activities and celebrations of Mediterranean culture.

AFI Latin American Film Fest

Through Oct. 9

The 36th annual film festival kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a screening of “The Secret Agent.” The Brazilian thriller stars Wagner Moura, who won the award for best actor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for the role.

Festival passes are $200 and get you admission to every film in the showcase. Individual screening tickets are $15.

Siebenfest

Sept. 19-21

Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co. in Gaithersburg is hosting a birthday party celebrating seven years of business that will have Oktoberfest-related activities and German-inspired food. Brewers will tap six new beers to mark the occasion.

Admission is free and for all ages.

40th annual Mediterranean festival

Sept. 19-21

Grilled lamb, stuffed grape leaves, homemade pastries and more are on offer this weekend at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Potomac.

Admission is free and for all ages. Prices for activities and food vary.

Fall bike sale

Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bikes for the World has been providing and restoring donated bikes around the world for 20 years to those in need. They’ll be selling off some of their refurbished bikes at their warehouse at 11720 Parklawn Drive in Rockville, with proceeds supporting the organization.

Basement concert in Silver Spring

Sept. 20, 9:30 p.m.

Baltimore quartet Dosser blends hazy shoegaze with bright rock riffs. They’ll open at Quarry House Tavern for Philadelphia compatriots Knifeplay and Euphoria Again.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $19.84 in advance.

Book talk with Elizabeth Gilbert

Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The famed author of “Eat Pray Love” discusses her latest memoir, “All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation” at Strathmore.

Tickets are $28-$88.

A twilight concert series concludes in Wheaton

Sept. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

The Olney Big Band closes out a monthlong programming of performances at Brookside Gardens. Catalyst Hot Dogs and Bun’d Up will be on-site with dinner options.

Admission is free and for all ages.