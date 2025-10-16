Halloween is approaching and spooky events are dotting the calendar. Montgomery County venues will also host everything from an antique car showcase to a full festival of folk music over the next several days.

Pickleball tournament

Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The nonprofit Girls on the Run hosts its inaugural Pickle-Fest, dedicated to all things pickleball, at Dill Dinkers in North Bethesda. Beginners and veterans alike are welcome to play in singles or team tournaments of different skill levels. There’s also a clinic for complete newbies.

Tournament entry is $75; the beginner clinic from noon to 1 p.m. is $35; and spectator tickets are $20.

Vroom vroom

Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The annual Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show brings 33 car clubs together at Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park. Visitors will also be able to take in live music, browse a flea market and even buy a car. Admission is free.

Art walk

Oct. 18-19, noon-5 p.m.

Eighty-six artists across Chevy Chase and over the border in Washington open up their homes and studios for guests to explore and purchase their works, which include paintings, prints and ceramics. A full map of vendors is available here. Admission is free; prices for pieces vary.

Washington Folk Festival

Oct. 19, noon-9 p.m.

Park yourself at Glen Echo Park on Sunday for a lineup of folk music across five stages. Acts will play a range of styles, like bluegrass, Celtic and klezmer. The fesitval will also feature food trucks and a picnic area. Admission is free.

An early trick or treat

Oct. 19, 3-6 p.m.

Many businesses in Rockville shopping center The Square will open their doors to kids who want to get a jump-start on Halloween. Families can snag a free trick-or-treat bag and also get their face painted, among other activities. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged.

Break out the dog costumes

Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m.

For those who want their four-legged kids to celebrate Halloween early, the Montgomery County Humane Society is hosting Boos & Brews at Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co. in Gaithersburg. The organization will have a portrait artist on site and host costume contests for best dog costume and best dog/human team costume.

Tickets are $30-$35 and include a beer ticket and a dog gift. Admission for kids 12 and under is free.

Boot scootin’ boogie

Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Olney farm brewery Lone Oak Brewing Co. will host a night of line dancing in its pavilion. An instructor will lead you through some steps before setting you loose to dance the night away. A $15 fee will be collected at the door, which also gets you one drink — maybe try the Oaktoberfest on tap.