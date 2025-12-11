This week brings plenty of holiday-inflected happenings. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas, ringing in the first night of Hanukkah or just wanting musical merriment, venues across Montgomery County have schedules packed with events.

Takoma ARTery 2.0

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Takoma Park Community Center will host an opening reception for the local artists collective. Some of those artists, who specialize in watercolor, paint and other media, will be on hand to discuss their work.

Admission is free.

Saturday holiday markets

Times vary

Three venues will host markets where you can snag a gift for a loved one. The Clarksburg Yard hosts one from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts will welcome Santa during its market from noon-4 p.m. Silver Branch Brewing Co.’s Silver Spring outpost opens its market from noon-5 p.m.

Admission to all three is free.

A winter beach day

Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Temperatures may hover around freezing, but that isn’t stopping Saints Row Brewing from dreaming up a warm spell. The Gaithersburg brewery will heat its outdoor seating area and encourage beach attire as it also hosts a hot dog eating contest (fastest to eat five franks) courtesy of Catalyst Hot Dogs.

Admission is free.

A go-go holiday

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Washington, D.C., native Elijah Jamal Balbed and his jazz/go-go band, the JoGo Project, will perform at Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The show, presented by Strathmore, will put a uniquely D.C. spin on holiday classics, a la Balbed’s mentor, Chuck Brown. Do yourself a favor: Catch this show and on the way back listen to Brown’s “The Spirit of Christmas.”

Admission is free.

13th annual holiday rock concert

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Local mainstays Billy Coulter Band and Ruthie and the Wranglers team up for the 13th edition of the “Rockin’ Holiday Show” at Hank Dietle’s in Rockville. They’ll play some of their own stomping tunes mixed with holiday classics.

Tickets are $20.

Menorah lightings

Sunday and Monday, times vary

BlackRock in Germantown will host a menorah lighting ceremony starting at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to usher in the first night of Hanukkah. Montgomery Mall follows suit on Monday at 4 p.m. with a lighting on Level 1 near Nordstrom.

Admission for both is free.

Winterfest Drive-Thru

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

Kensington Park Senior Living will put on its sixth annual winter lights display. Guests can drive through the community to soak in seasonal cheer and collect treats.

Admission is free.