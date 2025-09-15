The largest-ever curated arts show is here — and it’s all women.

Women Artists of the DMV is featured in 16 Montgomery County venues this fall, showcasing more than 450 artists based in the Greater Washington area.

Curator Lenny Campello joked that national art museums are more likely to fly to Berlin than to appreciate the creativity brewing in their own backyard. Thankfully, the county is rich with cultural institutions that span communities and centuries.

In the county alone, art lovers will find exhibits at Artists & Makers, Adah Rose Gallery, The Writer’s Center, Strathmore Mansion and Universities at Shady Grove Priddy Library.

Campello received more than 4,000 applications for the gallery, a figure he attributes to the lack of arts spaces not only for local artists but for women.

“This isn’t just ‘women’s art.’ This is Art with a capital A,” Campello said.

The artwork of Selena Jackson, one of 450 artists in an upcoming survey gallery of DMV talent. (Lenny Capello)

His goal is to identify, survey and eventually archive the works of local women artists. Many of the artists call Montgomery County home. They include bead worker Naan Pocen, painter Sharon Wolpoff and ceramist Akemi Maegawa.

The galleries are staggered throughout the fall starting Sept. 4, so there’s always a version to catch around the county. No two are the same, and they’re all free.

Galleries like these exemplify the Montgomery County spirit, one of growth and transition. And, as lanternflies dissipate (hopefully) and the humidity is replaced with a brisk breeze, fall is the perfect moment to immerse oneself in arts and culture.

These seasonal events — from cultural music to art galleries to theater performances — span through November .

For dedicated theater fans — ‘The Inheritance’

Various showtimes, through Oct. 19

Now playing at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre is Tony Award-winning play “The Inheritance.” The show follows a group of young gay men in New York in the shadow of the AIDS crisis.

Here’s why it’s for dedicated fans. The play is presented in two parts, each of them three hours long. Per the website, the performances are “more than a play — it’s an event.” Information about the showtimes is available online, including audio-described matinees and performances at which masks are required.

Ticket prices start at $50. “The Inheritance” is recommended for a 16-plus audience — check here for content warnings, or contact the box office.

Cold beer and good music — what could be better?

5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 25

Did I mention the amazing weather? Now’s the time to be outside among the crunchy leaves in what The Neighbourhood would call “sweater weather.”

Montgomery Parks is hosting two “Acoustic and Ales” events this fall. The first was Sept. 12 at North Four Corners Local Park, featuring a dueling pianos performance from Bialek’s Music, with food trucks and BBQ. The second is at Black Hill Regional Park, with music by Sweet Yonder. Bonus points for tacos and sweet treats. There’s a handful of beverage options, including beer, cider and mead from various vendors.

This one’s free.

Cheers to seven years at Elder Pine

Sept. 19-21

The bar for ambience at breweries is low. So it’s a cause for celebration when a spot can pour the finest beers in the state amid a serene forest of towering trees. Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co. in Gaithersburg is hosting Siebenfest, a birthday party that will have Oktoberfest-related activities and German-inspired food. Brewers will tap six new beers to mark the occasion. Admission is free and for all ages.

Hispanic Heritage Month at BlackRock

5 p.m.-midnight, Sept. 20

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. BlackRock Center for the Arts is celebrating on the MainStage, showcasing the musical talents of Chuchito Valdés, a Cuban pianist whose music is inspired by Caribbean rhythms, bebop, Latin jazz and more. It’s a late show, from 8 p.m. to midnight, and tickets range from $20 to $60.

Before you dance the night away, check out the opening of the “Colores” show, BlackRock’s gallery featuring talented Latin artists. The event is free, plus you can meet the artists and enjoy tasty, free appetizers.

Orchestra meets hip-hop with ‘Black Violin’ duo

7:30 p.m., Sept. 25

Black Violin is an orchestral duo that mixes classical music and hip-hop. (Rachel Bennett Photography)

Black Violin will be coming to Strathmore with the Full Circle Tour. The dynamic, Grammy-nominated duo redefines classical music by incorporating the groove of hip-hop. The two members met in a high school orchestra class and now tour the country together.

Ticket prices begin at $50. One dollar of every ticket goes to the Black Violin Foundation, which provides grants and access programs for youths interested in music.

German(town) October Fest

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 4

Last year’s October Fest drew crowds of more than 4,000 people after the event was on hiatus for five years. (Michael Redmond)

October Fest is back, this time with a much broader seasonal focus. It still has the fun and honored traditions of the original Oktober Fest, with changes thanks to input from community members.

There will be spooky dance parties, a parade, artisan markets, live music, a beer garden, a children’s festival, costume contests and more.

The event is free, but organizers recommend RSVPing.

Vampy nights at the Strathmore

7:30 p.m., Oct. 25

The 1922 “Nosferatu” plays at the Strathmore Mansion just days before Halloween. (The Strathmore)

Just days before Halloween, the Strathmore is showing the 1922 film “Nosferatu” at its historic Mansion in North Bethesda. The film’s score will be played by the Strathmore’s own Artists in Residence — a cohort of six rising musicians. Lauren Campbell, Strathmore’s vice president of education and community engagement, describes the group as a “launchpad for extraordinary talent.”

You can also check out the “Hauntings” exhibit in the Mansion Galleries before the show. There’s no better place to experience Halloween than the shadowy halls of a century-old mansion.

Tickets are $34.

Herbie Hancock

8 p.m., Nov. 1

The jazz maestro is still figuring it out at age 85. What is “it” exactly? Maybe it’s time itself. The pianist spent decades performing with luminaries such as Miles Davis but stands alone in the present by blending funk, rock and hip-hop to create sounds that are uniquely his. Listen closely as he figures it out at the Strathmore. Tickets are $28-$138.

Leon Thomas

8 p.m., Nov. 16 and 17

“Take your time” with Leon Thomas’ Mutts Don’t Heel Tour. People may recognize him for his popular R&B song “MUTT” or his early career as a teen actor on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” as musical virtuoso Andre Harris.

You may be asking: “What’s the rush?” Tickets will go fast, and the Fillmore is a standing-room-only venue with two balconies — so general admission folks should arrive early.

Tickets start at $140.

Earl Sweatshirt

8 p.m., Nov. 29

The 31-year-old rapper has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager. Much of his adult life has been observed by fans and onlookers who were more interested in the long, winding story of his upbringing than his music. The latest chapter of that tale is told on his album “Live Laugh Love.” In it, the dazzling wordsmith sounds as happy as ever, spitting verses over bouncing grooves about the family he built and dealing with the conflict that comes with a hard-earned comfort. Tickets start at $45.

‘The Woman in Black’ at Rockville Little Theatre

8 p.m., Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 3-4; 2 p.m., Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

A lawyer believes that a woman (wait for it) dressed in black has cast a curse over him and his family — and convinces a cynical young actor to help delve into the lawyer’s darkest memories to tell his story.

Inspired by the 20th century horror novel by English writer Susan Hill, this gothic ghost story might be a great way to get in the Halloween spirit.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for students and seniors.

Tae Hwang’s ‘Big Value’ Exhibition

Oct. 28-Dec. 18

In this upcoming solo exhibition, Tae Hwang uses imagery from grocery store coupons to create large-scale oil paintings. The Baltimore-based artist offers viewers a space to “reflect on the contradictions of scale — of desire, opportunity, and promise — that constitute immigrant life in America,“ according to BlackRock Center.

Tickets have yet to go on sale. The exhibit’s reception will take place on Nov. 8 from 3-5 p.m.

Disney’s ‘Moana’ Live-to-Film Concert

2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Oct. 12

“Moana” fans young and old, this one’s for you. The Strathmore’s Music Center is hosting two live screenings of the award-winning animation in one day — with an onstage musical ensemble composed of Hollywood studio musicians and Polynesian rhythm masters. If you’ve ever wondered what Heihei the Rooster would sound like in real time, this might be your moment.

Tickets range from $28 to $78.

‘Red Pitch’ at Olney Theatre Center

1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17-Oct. 19

The award-winning play follows the story of three friends — Bilal, Joey and Omz — who grow up together and dream of becoming professional soccer players. Their South London neighborhood is developing quickly, however, squeezing out residents and shuttering beloved businesses. Can their friendship survive?

Playwright Tyrell Williams wrote the story in 2018 to cope with the anger of seeing his childhood soccer field turned into development, he told The Guardian last year. The play was a smashing success in London’s Bush Theatre.

Tickets range from $47-$96.