Fall is on its way, and Baltimore County’s farms and outdoor emporiums have some delightful ways to celebrate cooler temperatures. Here are seven things to do around the area for the week ending Wednesday Sept. 3.

Maryland State Fair

Thursday-Monday; times vary

The name of the game here is hydrate. The Maryland State Fair offers all of it – rides, swimming pigs, peach ice cream, milking cows, concerts, and just about every other possible way to have wholesome fun. Tickets are $16 for ages 12 to 61, $13 for seniors and $11 for children ages 6 to 11. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids and visit the website to plan out your day.

Model railroad

Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

The Parkville Senior Center will transform into a model railroad for a few hours, as experts discuss the operation and maintenance of N-scale and HO-scale model railways.

Yoga on the farm

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Iced Coffee Yoga offers a fun way to relax in a lovely, fall-themed setting at Weber’s Farm in Perry Hall. Settle in for some downward-facing dog, and then enjoy an apple-cider slushy. It costs $9 plus fees, and sessions fill up, so sign up on the website in advance.

Summer Soirees at the winery

Saturday 1:30-8:30 p.m.

Dance to the sounds of Mallow Hill and enjoy a bottle of wine from the place where it’s made at this Long Green Valley winery in Glen Arm. At Boordy Vineyards’ Summer Soirees, families can also grab a nice dinner from Lib’s Catering and enjoy some ice cream from Prigel Family Creamery. The concert for adults is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and the show for families with children is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Aqua Zumba at the pool

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

If you’ve been reading our coverage this summer, you no doubt know by now that Baltimore County does not have a single public pool. But some of our legislators have come up with creative solutions, including opening the Community College of Baltimore County’s pool for a week in August. And some private pools have always offered some days or nights for nonmembers at reasonable fees. Hillcrest Swim Club in Parkville is offering a $10 aqua Zumba class on Saturday; for another $15, you can stay all day at the pool and enjoy the bar and swimming. (Not at the same time.)

Piglets at the garden store/market

Daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

It’s not every day you can meet four adorable new piglets while you’re shopping for garden supplies or farm-fresh produce. But this week, you can do that at Chapel Hills Farm and Nursery, also in Perry Hall. Kinsley, Coco, Cheetah and Oreo have been delighting visitors since they came into this world earlier in August. If your kids don’t like to go to the grocery or garden store, these little babies may change their minds.

Mind on Medicare Fraud

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Curious what Medicare fraud looks like? Wonder if you have been a victim of it? Attend this seminar at the Liberty Senior Center and educate yourself about what it means to be a victim and how to prevent it. Open to all, and no fee.