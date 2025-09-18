The official start of fall is Monday, and that can mean one thing: Endless weekend festivals are back in Howard County.

This weekend is all about cultural festivals, from Day of Dance at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront to the two-day Festival of India at the county fairgrounds.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in the county for the week ending Wednesday Sept. 24.

Teacher Happy Hour

3-6 p.m. Friday

Educators, do you want to unwind and relax from the work week? Well, every Friday afternoon you can receive 20% off your entire check at The White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City. Snack on wings, crab cakes and maybe even imbibe on a Creamsicle slushie? Why not? You deserve it!

Day of Dance

2-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate global cultures through music and movement at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront on Saturday. Han Pan Korean American Cultural Arts, the Teelin Irish Dancers and International Folk Dancers of Columbia will be among those performing.

Festival of India

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Join the county’s Indian Cultural Association for its annual Festival of India this weekend at the fairgrounds. The two-day affair celebrates Indian culture, history and heritage. The festival will have dance performances, henna, tons of food, vendors and more.

Goat Yoga

10:30 a.m.-Noon

Baby goat yoga is back at Manor Hill! Join BreakAway Yoga Studios on Sunday morning for a 60-minute yoga flow, followed by additional time with the goats, beer, pizza and live music. Tickets are $40. Children age 6 and older can participate in the goat yoga session.

Chrysalis Kids: Sunnyland Band

11 a.m.-noon Sunday

Kiddos can learn about traditional folk music, dance and stories under the Chrysalis on Sunday morning. During this interactive musical experience, youngsters can join Slim Harrison’s Sunnyland Band and play along on washboards, spoons, jugs and more. Get there an hour early and play around Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

Native Plant Palooza

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Plant lovers, enthusiasts, newbies, whoever! You’re all invited to the Robinson Nature Center’s outdoor native plant palooza sale. Native plants require less water and also provide food and habitats for local species of birds, insects and butterflies.

Grandparents’ Day

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Grandparents’ Day was earlier this month, and the Ellicott City 50+ Center is ready to celebrate. On Tuesday, when schools are closed, a naturalist from the Carrie Murray Nature Center will teach guests about friendly animal ambassadors. Kids with their grandparents, or any special adult in their lives, can also go on the outdoor fitness trail. The event is best for kids ages 4 to 11. Tickets are $5.