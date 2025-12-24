School’s out for holiday break, the winter solstice has arrived and there are only seven days left in 2025.

End the year by getting out of the house with these seven things to do in Howard County through New Year’s Eve.

Winter crafternoon

1-3 p.m. Friday

Bring your little ones to the library Friday afternoon for a winter craft. Set aside least 30 minutes of time to work on coloring and hands-on crafts. The free activity is happening at the Elkridge Branch’s Seahorse Children’s Classroom.

The Noah Pierre Band

8-10 p.m. Friday

Start your weekend with live music at Backwater Books. A collective of four musicians, the Noah Pierre Band embraces traditions of rock, soul, jazz and others into their music. With Noah Pierre on vocals and guitar, Ricky Jefferson on keys, Jordon Stanley on drums and Oliver Unger on bass, the group recently released their EP, “You Live Here.”

Kwanzaa celebration

12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday

Come together for Howard County’s annual Kwanzaa Celebration, where the seven core principles, “Ngyzo Saba,” of Kwanzaa will be explored throughout the event. Through cultural performances, community reflection and family-friendly activities, you will leave with a deeper understanding of the seven principles and how they can be incorporated into your everyday life. All are welcome to join the celebration at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center.

School’s Out SplashDown

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday

School’s out for winter break, not summer, but don’t let the cold weather stop you from going down a water slide. Head over to the Columbia Swim Center for a special SplashDown day. You must be 4 feet tall to ride the waterslides. The event is $5 for members and $10 for guests.

Mindful reflection yoga

11 a.m. - noon Monday

Before the year ends, wind down with a rejuvenating hatha yoga practice at the Ellicott City 50+ Center. The practice will feature mindful movement, calming meditation and gentle postures that help support inner balance, relaxation and flexibility. The event is free for all 50 members, G050 Fitness members, group fitness class pass members and friends 50 and older.

Death by Chocolate Gala Dinner

6:30-9 p.m. Saturday

End 2025 with an indulgent chocolate dinner at The Elkridge Furnace Inn and Garden House. Tickets to this five-course gala dinner, paired with five fine wines, run nearly $200. The menu features a bucatini pasta with a savory sherry chocolate cream for an appetizer and a smoked cacao dry rub duck with mole sauce as the main course.

Midnight at Merriweather

7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Want to ring in the new year but not stay up until midnight? Head on over to the Symphony of Lights one final time this year. This year’s Midnight at 7 (at Merriweather) event features a fireworks show that starts promptly at 7 p.m. and a chance to stroll through the lights display on foot. Chairs are encouraged so you can set up along the walking course to view the fireworks. Tickets are $15 for anyone age 4 and up.