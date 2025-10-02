Fall is in full swing, and so are Howard County weekend festivals.

Whether you’re looking for a festival centered around imbibing, the autumnal season or Hispanic culture, you’re in luck.

Here’s what’s going on in the county for the week ending Oct. 8.

Movie Nights in the Park

6-9 p.m. Friday

Come out to Color Burst Park on Friday night to watch the live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch” under the stars. Before the movie starts at 7:15 p.m., there will be more than an hour of games, trivia and music.

The free movie night is complete with complimentary popcorn stations. Movie watchers are welcome to bring chairs and blankets.

Serendipity Wild Walk

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage on the Howard County Conservancy’s grounds Saturday morning. Volunteer naturalists will take you through a guided hike. Best suited for ages 8 and up.

Registration is $5. Space is limited.

Wanderland

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

For one day only, a craft beverage festival is taking over Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Sip on Maryland beer, wine cider, spirits and mead under the trees. This inaugural event is being put on by the Brewers Association of Maryland in partnership with the Hops & Harvest Festival.

The festival has a variety of tickets for purchase. The day will also feature live music, artisan makers, a kids’ zone and food from local vendors.

Fall Festival

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate all things autumn at the family-friendly Fall Festival at the North Laurel Community Center. Anyone older than 4 can attend. Registration is $5.

There will also be an indoor pumpkin patch from 1-2 p.m. After choosing a pumpkin, you can decorate it on-site. Registration is $10 and includes stencils, paint and stickers.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

5-9 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the county’s Hispanic community at Color Burst Park. Saturday evening, join county officials in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through food, music, live performances, artisans, vendors and more.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival is put on by County Executive Calvin Ball, La Alianza Latina Commission, the Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity and others.

‘Meowtoberfest’ adoption event with BARCS

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Are you looking to adopt an animal by the end of this weekend? Well, head on over to Manor Hill Brewing on Sunday and find your forever friend. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will be on-site with adoptable pets and can answer any questions.

Meowtoberfest is a free family event complete with pet adoptions, a mini makers market, ice cream truck and live music.

Witches in the Park

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Witches inspired by the hit Broadway musical and movie franchise “Wicked” are gathering in Hammond Park on Sunday afternoon. The day will feature sing-alongs, crafts, dancing, games and more.

Witches are encouraged to wear costumes. Tickets are $25 per child when purchased in advance and $30 at the park.