The dead of winter sure is a lively time for Howard County.

Not only is February Black History Month, it’s also the month of the Lunar New Year, Super Bowl LX and Valentine’s Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday for celebrating women friendships.

Here are seven ways to celebrate through Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Galentine’s flower workshop

6 p.m. Friday

This 90-minute floral design workshop at Turf Valley Resort comes with a glass of rosé and a charcuterie plate. Led by Raimondi’s Florist, the event is open to all, so attend whether you’re a couple or a couple of friends. Tickets are $75 per person.

Story time at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Bundle up those kiddos and head to the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum for a live reading of “The Caboose Who Got Loose.” Activities related to the story will be available immediately following the reading.

Lunar New Year celebration

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

The Year of the Horse is around the corner. Head to The Mall in Columbia’s lower-level center court for cultural performances, interactive booths and other family-friendly activities.

Magic of the maple tree

10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday

Maple sugaring is a storied winter tradition. Head to the Robinson Nature Center for a family-friendly sap-cooking demonstration and a tasting of a variety of maple syrups. What could be sweeter? Tickets are $12.

Superb Owl Sunday

1 to 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday

While everyone else is glued to a certain major sporting event, the Howard County Conservancy’s avian ambassadors will be putting on their own halftime show. Join two superb owls, Ranger the barred owl and Monty the Eastern screech owl, for an educational and family-friendly event. Admission is $5.

Black History Month trivia

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Test your knowledge of famous Black historical figures and events at this free event honoring Black History Month at the Ellicott City 50+ Center.

Romance book fair and author talk

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Columbia’s Queen Takes Book is teaming up with The Collective Encore for a boozy book fair in celebration of Galentine’s Day, which is celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day. This event will feature a discussion with romance authors Sarah Adler and Laura Hankin, as well as cocktails and plenty of literature to keep you warm, if you know what we mean. Tickets are $18.