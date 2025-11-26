This week’s installment of 7 Things is a bit funky, we’re hitting your inboxes a day earlier and staying a day late! So be sure to read until the bottom to learn about the Columbia Community Care holiday bash and toy drive next Thursday evening.

Until then, Howard County is really entering its holiday season this weekend, from the Merriweather Symphony of Lights opening on Friday to the iconic holiday train garden entering the station at the Baltimore and Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum.

Here’s what’s happening from now through Thursday, Dec. 4, in Howard County:

Thanksgiving Eve bash

8 p.m. Wednesday

Before gathering around the table with family on Turkey Day, head over to the White Oak Tavern and ring in Thanksgiving Eve with friends. Live music featuring Mallow Hill starts at 8 p.m. Catch up with old friends over craft cocktails, cold beer and good company.

Holiday Train Garden

Opens 10 a.m. Friday

This year’s Holiday Train Garden at the Baltimore and Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum off Main Street in Ellicott City opens on Friday. The garden is enjoyable for all ages.

The museum is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The holiday train garden runs until Jan. 4. Admission is free.

Savage Mill Yuletide market

Opens 10 a.m. Saturday

The annual Savage Mill Yuletide returns this weekend. Saturday kicks off the season of events with a Small Business Saturday, a one-day pop-up holiday market featuring live music, pictures with Santa and special offers from a variety of locally owned shops. Photos with Santa run until Dec. 21.

The historical display “Santa Heim, Merryland: A Savage Christmas Story” also opens Saturday and runs until Jan. 9. The exhibit features historic photographs, ornaments and other souvenirs from when Savage Mill and the surrounding area was a year-round Christmas village from 1948 to 1951.

Merriweather Symphony of Lights

Opens Saturday 5 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a holiday-themed light show? The Merriweather Symphony of Lights, the iconic drive-through experience, kicks off Saturday and runs until Jan. 4. Enjoy the warmth of your car as you drive through magical, colorful gingerbread houses and nutcracker displays. Maybe you’ll even spy Santa all lit up.

Be on the lookout for several themed walk-through lights. Admission for the drive-through light show is $25 per vehicle.

Waffles and Bingo

9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Enjoy freshly made waffles and rounds of bingo at the Glenwood 50+ Center. Bingo prizes are provided by the center’s senior council.

Grounds for Growth

7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday

Gather with your writing peers at Backwater Books on Wednesday evening to build your writing chops and workshop your pieces. The workshop is open to all writing levels. Bring prose and poems. RSVP here.

Holiday bash and toy drive

6 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday

The Jonathan Johnson Community Coalition is back for another holiday bash and toy drive. The coalition, rooted in building strong community ties and making a difference, hosts the holiday extravaganza on behalf of Columbia Community Care, a county nonprofit that provides residents with access to food and community assistance.

Thursday’s holiday bash includes live music and huge raffles. General admission is $125, with tiers of pricing.