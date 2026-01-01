New Year’s Day in Annapolis dawns with a hangover.

It’s not just the aftereffects of too much alcohol, although that’s a thing for some. It’s the end of a monthlong party atmosphere.

New Year’s Eve fireworks over the harbor brought it to an end in 2025, with an asterisk this year. School won’t resume until Monday, and many people who can are taking Friday off from work, making it one more long weekend.

If you’re looking for something to clear your head in 2026, consider a First Day Hike. It’s part of a national initiative organized by state park programs, and many parks around the region participate, offering guided and self-guided trail walks.

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks offers morning and afternoon walks at many of its parks, including Quiet Waters Park. Registration for the free event is required, and only the 1 p.m. hike was still open by Wednesday afternoon.

The point at Quiet Waters Reserve offers an expansive view of the South River and the Chesapeake Bay. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

Other participating parks are in Lothian, Davidsonville, Edgewater, Millersville, and Pasadena. All had available spots.

The Maryland Department of Recreation and Parks offers a guided morning hike at many of its parks on New Year’s Day, including Sandy Point State Park along the Chesapeake Bay.

A ranger leads this two-mile loop along the coastline and the Blue Crab trail. Dress for the weather — c’mon, it’s January — and bring water. Pets on a leash are welcome.

Admission to the park is $3 per vehicle.

Other walks are available in every part of Maryland.

Annapolis is not participating, but its 40-acre Waterworks Park is open and free to the public.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Wednesday.

Book bags

10 a.m. Friday

The Anne Arundel County Public Library kicks off a new reading program, offering Winter Book Bags for every age.

Librarians will select books based on your age and interests, then put them into a bag with a treat.

Sign up at your local branch, then pick them up at Discoveries, the branch in Annapolis Mall. Books are checked out to your library account.

On stage

8 p.m. Friday

Led by former Washington Post music columnist Eric Brace, Last Train Home kicks off a weekend tour of small music clubs at the Rams Head On Stage.

After playing its distinctive American sound in Annapolis, the group heads to the Birchmere in Alexandria and then The Tin Pan in Richmond.

Tickets to the Rams Head show start at $31.

Support songs

1 p.m. Saturday

The Parkinsongbirds, a support group for people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and families, will perform at Annapolis Friends Meeting.

Admission is free.

Lots of candles

Saturday and Sunday

Candlelight Concerts in Annapolis start the year with a weekend of performances.

The Listero Quartet, a strings group composed of rotating professional musicians who play in the glow of electronic candles, will perform four 60-minute shows at Maryland Hall over two days.

The group plays a tribute to Queen and the Beatles at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $53.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the quartet switches to neo-soul, with songs by Prince, Childish Gambino and other artists. Tickets start at $36.

The group wraps the weekend at 8:45 p.m. Sunday with a tribute to Taylor Swift. Tickets start at $40.

Other performances, including a scheduled tribute to Fleetwood Mac, are sold out.

Exhibition

10:30 a.m. Monday

Sixty artists have been selected for the Maryland Federation of the Arts Winter Show, opening at the Circle Gallery.

Two- and three-dimensional art pieces for the exhibit were selected by Megan Rook-Koepsel, director of the Julio Fine Arts Gallery at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 11. All works will be on display through Jan. 24.

Admission to the gallery is free.

Intimate sounds

7:30 p.m. Monday

The Back Room Sessions at 49 West Coffeehouse continue this month with three artists.

The music is coordinated by Aaron Yealdhall, a musician and graphic artist who uses the stage name Skribe. This month, he’ll be joined by singer-songwriters Jordan Sokel of the Annapolis band Pressing Strings and Molly Durnin of Charleston, South Carolina.

The back room at this coffee shop is a 40-seat theatre, so you’re up close to the music but reservations are recommended. Admission is $15.