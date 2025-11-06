If the Halloween candy sugar crash hasn’t hit yet, ride that high out of the house this weekend.

There are plenty of activities happening around Howard County that offer up peak cozy vibes: a fleece and alpaca festival, an “Antiques Roadshow”-esque appraisal event and a food drive in the form of an autumn bike ride along Columbia’s trails.

If you’re looking for a little more stimulation, catch a lunchtime lecture on farming and food insecurity, a circus and magic variety show, a Howard Community College dance showcase and a battle of the bands.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County this weekend.

Lecture on Howard County farming and food security

Noon-1 p.m. Friday

At the Museum of Howard County History in Ellicott City, an expert panel will share stories and answer questions about Howard County Farm Bureau’s focus on farming sustainably and feeding the hungry. Reserve tickets here.

Maryland fleece and alpaca festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Knitters are flocking this weekend to the Howard County Fairgrounds to check out the live animals, demos and seminars — or to stock up on fibers including alpaca, wool, mohair and angora rabbit. Parking and admission are free for this event.

Cranksgiving food drive in Columbia

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

This annual charity cycling event in downtown Columbia is named for the “crank” part of a bicycle. Hosted by the Downtown Columbia Partnership and the Howard County Office of Transportation, Cranksgiving is a family-friendly event that collects food donations for people in need. The ride starts at The Plaza at The Mall in Columbia. Registration is requested.

Antique appraisal event

1-5 p.m. Saturday

“Maybe it’s worth something.” It’s a thought that’s crossed many minds when we inherit or unearth a family heirloom. Professional appraiser Todd Peenstra will give your antiques an evaluation at the Museum of Howard County History in Ellicott City. Tickets are $25 and appraisals are $15 each for up to three items.

HoCo HaHa’s Circus/Magic Variety Show

7-10 pm. Saturday

Head to the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Columbia for Howard County’s new family-friendly variety show featuring jugglers, magicians and circus performers. Tickets start at $20 per person and range up to $50 for a family of four.

Dance showcase at HCC

Friday and Saturday

Howard Community College’s upcoming dance showcase at the RCF Studio Theatre features “an eclectic mix of artistic visions choreographed and performed by students, faculty and guest artists.” Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, faculty and students.

Battle of the bands at Oversea Distillery

Friday and Saturday

Catch live performances from 14 bands and vote for your favorite. The winner gets $1,500 and a custom whiskey label from Oversea, which is off Snowden River Parkway in Columbia. Tickets are $25.