Winter doesn’t last forever, but January has a way of making you forget that.

Reconnect with your mind and body this week, from cozying up with a good book to getting the blood pumping at a dance party or karaoke night.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County to ward off the midwinter blues from Jan. 15-21.

Snowflake Ball

6-8 p.m. Friday

This family-friendly dance at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center brings together parents and children ages 4-12 for a night of movement. Highlights include a DJ, crafts, an ice cream sundae bar and photos. Registration is required, with costs beginning at $45 for one child and one adult.

Karaoke Night at the Trolley Stop

9 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday

Forget talent. The best karaoke singers know it’s about enthusiasm. Head to Ellicott City to let off steam through song. There’s nothing a night out with your best pals and a few power ballads can’t do for the mood.

Story time at Barnes & Noble

11 a.m. Saturday

Swing by the bookstore at Long Gate Shopping Center for a free, family-friendly story time while you browse new titles for your reading list.

Mardi Gras Ball

7-11:30 p.m. Saturday

The newly formed Blue Crab Krewe is throwing its inaugural Mardi Gras Ball, featuring music, a photo booth, a royal court and, obviously, beads. The event will be held at Claret Hall, 6020 Daybreak Circle, in Clarksville. Tickets to this BYOB event are $108.

Drag Roulette Brunch

Noon-2 p.m. Sunday

Don’t forget to pack some dollar bills before heading to Black Flag Brewing Co. Drag roulette will feature improvised routines from your favorite drag performers, who won’t know what songs are in the queue until the music begins. Tickets cost $17.85.

Prose and Propagation workshop

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

If you love plants and literature, this is the event for you. Craft a personalized propagation station while taking in the prose of a selected artist, writer or literary figure from history. The event, hosted by Drama MaMa Bookshop, will be at the historic Savage Mill. Tickets are $40.

Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks

Monday-Feb. 1

Foodies, rejoice! For the next three weeks, more than 40 establishments across Howard County will offer special menus and fixed pricing. Try something new in 2026!