Got a case of cabin fever?

Using your best judgment on venturing out of the house, there are plenty of things to do in Howard County to get your mind off the cold weather.

Here are a few happenings through Wednesday.

Restaurant and Craft Beverages Week

Ends Feb. 8

Maybe one good thing came out of the recent snowstorm? The county extended the Winter Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks. Enjoy dining out locally with special menus and offerings now through Feb. 8.

A full list of eateries and bars that have extended their restaurant week offerings will be available online by Monday.

Bingo night

5-10 p.m. Thursday

Spend your Thursday evening supporting the Autism Society of Maryland by playing bingo. First-timers and seasoned players, head to the Ridgley’s Run Community Center. You must be at least 18.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with an early-bird game at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular game at 7 p.m. Bingo cards start at $17 for a dozen, and pull tabs are $1 each.

Winter Wellness Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Spend your Saturday recharging your mind and body at Yathā Yoga in Ellicott City. The festival kicks off at noon with a variety of wellness vendors on-site, but before learning new wellness tips, participate in a yoga or meditation class. The festival ends with a sound bath. Entrance to the festival is free, but all yoga classes and the sound bath cost from $10-$30.

Open Mic at Savage Branch library

2-4:30 p.m. Saturday

The mic is hot and ready to be used. The Savage Branch library is welcoming storytellers, poets, musicians, standup comics and other artists to share their material with the community. Registration is required.

2000s Dance Party

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Want to relieve the early 2000s, or aughts? Well, you’re in luck. So Fetch, a 2000s tribute band, is taking over Reckless Shepherd Brewing on Saturday night. Get ready to sing and dance all night.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Fetch will take the stage an hour later. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Entrance fee includes a ticket, and guests need to be at least 21.

Tu BiShvat celebration

1-3 p.m. Sunday

Tu BiShvat, the Jewish New Year celebration of trees, begins Sunday. To celebrate, the Howard County Conservancy is hosting an event complete with sing-alongs, stories and a trail hike to visit several champion trees. Sunday’s event will highlight the holiday’s significance.

The event is free, but registration is required.

‘Cool Runnings’ family movie night

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Kick off Black History Month in Howard County with a screening of “Cool Runnings” at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center. This 1993 movie is loosely based on the Jamaican national bobsled team that debuted at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

Register for free. All movie guests will get free popcorn and treat bags to enjoy during the screening.