All Thanksgivings look different, and if your ideal holiday weekend involves getting out of the house, Baltimore has plenty to offer — including the lighting of Hampden’s Miracle of 34th Street, new plays, local shopping and more.

Thanksgiving, Nov. 27

Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K

Burn a few calories (before you pile more back on later) at this casual, family-friendly run where Thanksgiving costumes are encouraged.

Time: 8 a.m.

Price: $48.70 (kids pricing available)

Location: Begins at the Weinberg Y in Waverly (900 E. 33rd St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘The Last Waltz’

“This is not a record of serene men, filled with nostalgia, happy to be among friends,” the late critic Roger Ebert wrote of the 1978 concert documentary “The Last Waltz.” And yet Martin Scorsese’s film about The Band’s star-studded farewell show on Thanksgiving remains a favorite of music fans and cinephiles alike. See it on the big screen at the Charles Theatre for one night only.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Rated PG

Friday, Nov. 28

The Polar Express Train Ride

Get the kids in their pajamas and hop on this train ride experience inspired by the beloved Christmas story. Families can expect crafts, s’mores, shopping and an appearance from Santa.

Time: Rides begin 11:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $55-$115 based on class of service

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’

This touring Broadway hit stops at the Hippodrome this weekend, a delightful reminder that Christmas is only — gulp — weeks away. Fans of the animated series from the ’60s can look forward to its original hits like “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.”

Time: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: $93-$176

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? You bet

Bazaart

Want to put something local under the tree? The American Visionary Art Museum’s annual holiday marketplace returns with paintings, sculptures, jewelry, clothing and other goods made by 50 regional artists and craftspeople.

Time: Noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Price: Free

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

‘A Christmas Carol’

Is it truly the holiday season without Ebenezer Scrooge? The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company performs the Christmas classic, localizing Charles Dickens’ story about haunting visits from the ghosts of Christmas. The play, directed by Séamus Miller and Quae Simpson, runs through Dec. 23.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday (preview); 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $35-$69

Location: The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (7 S. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Do You Go Out?’

It’s your last chance to see the Club Car’s exhibition for Amos Badertscher, the late self-taught Baltimore photographer whose decades of documentation of the city’s LGBTQ culture and marginalized citizens continue to influence the art world.

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 2-6 p.m. Sunday

Price: Free

Location: The Club Car (12 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes (though it is a bar)

Saturday, Nov. 29

Miracle on 34th Street Lighting

The unofficial kickoff to Baltimore’s holiday season — now immortalized in Hollywood, thanks to “The Baltimorons” — arrives with this long-running tradition on Hampden’s most famous block. Residents will flip the collective switch on Saturday evening, lighting up and animating each house’s extravagant Christmas displays, which will remain on every night through New Year’s Eve.

Also, if you head to the neighborhood early, it’s Small Business Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 700 block of West 34th Street

Family friendly? Yes

Top of the Morning

Sometimes, partying in the morning just feels right. Get your Saturday started on the dance floor with a soundtrack of rap, Afrobeats and R&B at Baltimore Soundstage.

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: $41.54

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 21+

Leslie Odom Jr.

The Tony-winning “Hamilton” star returns to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall to sing Christmas carols and standards. (The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is not performing.)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $81-$132

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Santa Claus is Comin’’

This Motown musical revue makes its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage with soulful, reimagined takes on familiar holiday favorites. Created by Nygel D. Robinson and Center Stage producing director Ken-Matt Martin, the joyful play — which runs through Jan. 4 — aims to get audiences out of their seats, clapping and singing along.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10-$60

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Nov. 30

‘Deceived’

This new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s psychological thriller “Gaslight” centers on Bella, an increasingly paranoid young wife desperate to figure out what’s real, and not, in her twisted marriage. Runs through Jan. 4.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $27

Location: Everyman Theatre (315 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? Parents’ discretion. Sunday is Theatre Night for Teens, for what it’s worth.

Punk Rock Flea Market

For the loved one who moshes on your shopping list, the Ottobar’s Punk Rock Flea Market has local vendors selling art, vintage clothing, zines and other ephemera.

The 21+ crowd can stick around for the free Dyke Movie Night, which will show 1996 crime thriller “Bound,” the directorial debut of the Wachowskis (“The Matrix”).

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Yes for the market; no for the movie