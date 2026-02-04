The Super Bowl is this weekend, but after the Ravens’ lackluster season ended with a thud, who could blame Baltimore fans for tuning out the big game?

Here are some non-football events in Baltimore County for the week ending Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Valentine’s book festivals

Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Love is in the air at Simply Made Here in Catonsville, where two Valentine’s Day-themed book festivals will spotlight local romance authors. The free events will include a mocktail happy hour on Thursday, meet and greets with writers and opportunities to browse handmade goods at the artisan shop.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for Catonsville Emergency Assistance.

Sip and paint

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills is hosting a winter-themed sip and paint night, where participants will be guided in creating a seasonal landscape. Art supplies, charcuterie and a mocktail are included, and guests may bring their own wine or beverages.

The cost of the event is $15. Advance registration is encouraged.

Nepali art exhibit

Opens Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

A new exhibit at Towson University will feature works by Nepali artist Lain Singh Bangdel, including his 1962 painting, “Moon over Kathmandu.” (Towson University Asian Arts & Culture Center)

Towson University’s Asian Arts Gallery is hosting a free exhibition exploring the work of Lain Singh Bangdel, an artist widely regarded as the father of modern Nepali art. The collection spans four decades and traces Bangdel’s evolution across South Asia, Europe and a modernizing Nepal. He died in 2002 at the age of 83.

The exhibition opens Thursday with a talk by curator Bibhakar Sunder Shakya offering insight into Bangdel’s life and legacy. The exhibit runs through May 16.

Flea market

Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hunt for hidden gems at Charlestown Senior Living Community’s quarterly treasure sale in Catonsville. Browse gently used jewelry, clothing, furniture, small household items, electronics, appliances, collectibles and more. Everything Saturday is half off.

Bob Marley birthday bash

Friday, 7-11:55 p.m.

Get up, stand up, and celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday at Morsbergers Tavern. The Catonsville dive bar is hosting its third annual tribute to reggae legends, featuring tribute bands, special guests and themed food and drink specials.

The event has a $15 cover charge.

Nickelodeon trivia night

Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The Brass Tap at Towson Town Center is calling all millennials for a ’90s Nickelodeon-themed trivia night. Late-night happy hour is available, and the top three teams take home gift cards.

Black History Month celebration

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month and support Black-owned businesses and local artists at the BLK Roots & Culture Expo, held at the Randallstown Community Center. This free event features live music and dance, book readings, local vendors, giveaways and hands-on activities for kids.